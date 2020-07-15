Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic have been launched as Xiaomi's latest truly wireless earbuds. The new offering is essentially the affordable variant of the existing Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that was launched in India in May. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic come with in-ear detection and include dual-mic environmental noise cancellation. Xiaomi has also offered touch controls on the earbuds that let you control the music or attend voice calls with a single tap. Also, the company claims that the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic deliver up to 20 hours of battery life.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic price

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic price has been set at EUR 39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400). However, the earbuds will be available at an introductory price of EUR 29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,600) for a limited period. Xiaomi will initially bring the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to the European markets in the coming days. Nevertheless, we can expect their launch in India alongside some other regions later this year.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic specifications, features

On the specifications front, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic come with large, 14.2mm dynamic drivers and include support for SBC/ AAC audio codecs. The earbuds also have auto-pair and auto-connect features that both are already available on the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. Further, you'll get a charging case with a USB Type-C port. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic come with two microphones for noise cancellation. There are also sensors for in-ear detection. This means that the audio is automatically paused when one of the earbuds is removed. Further, there is support for touch controls.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic come with dual-mic environmental noise cancellation

Xiaomi claims that Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic earbuds can deliver up to five hours of usage on a single charge. However, the bundled case increases the battery life to a total of up to 20 hours.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic sit between the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and the Redmi Earbuds S in the company's portfolio. Moreover, the new offering is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.