Technology News
loading

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Teased to Launch in India Soon

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic was unveiled globally in July this year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 October 2020 15:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Teased to Launch in India Soon

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic come with large14.2mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is teasing the arrival of a new audio product in India
  • The teaser suggests launch of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic
  • Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic can last for up to 20 hours

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic TWS earbuds are being teased to launch in India. The TWS earbuds were unveiled globally in Europe in July this year, and they look to be launched in India soon. While Xiaomi hasn't explicitly mentioned the arrival of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, it has posted a teaser video hinting at a new audio product launch. Judging by the small glimpse offered in the video, this product is likely the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. Expanding its Redmi audio range, the company has also launched the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2 as well.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic India launch details, expected price

Xiaomi has posted a small teaser video on its Mi India Twitter account hinting at a new audio product launch. The small video shows a glimpse of the product, and it seemingly shows the insides of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic charging case. These earbuds are listed as ‘coming soon' and it could be launched alongside the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5Glaunch event next week. The phones are set to launch on October 15, and Xiaomi may introduce the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic alongside.

If Xiaomi is indeed teasing the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, then it could be priced in the same range as its Europe price at EUR 39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400).

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic features

We already know the specifications and features of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. The earbuds can deliver up to five hours of usage on a single charge. However, the bundled case increases the battery life to a total of up to 20 hours. It supports USB Tpe-C charging. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic comes with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers and includes support for SBC/ AAC audio codecs.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic earbuds also have auto-pair and auto-connect features and come with two microphones for noise cancellation. There are sensors for in-ear detection and it offers support for touch controls as well.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic India Launch Date, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Price in India, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Features, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A With 3.6W of Power, Small and Lightweight Design Launched in India

Related Stories

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Teased to Launch in India Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Buyers to Pay Security Deposit Starting at Rs. 500: All Details
  2. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones Launched in India
  3. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  4. iPhone 12 Models' Launch Soon As Apple Sends Invites for October 13 Event
  5. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  6. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications
  7. D2H Introduces New One Year Box Service Plan, Priced at Rs. 117
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  9. Redmi Earbuds 2c, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. Oppo A15 to Launch Soon in India, Amazon Teaser Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. G Suite Rebrands as Google Workspace, Integrates Productivity Apps
  2. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A With 3.6W of Power, Small and Lightweight Design Launched in India
  4. Realme Smart SLED TV 55-Inch With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design Launched, Realme 100W Soundbar Debuts as Well
  5. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  6. Amazon India Launches Train Ticket Booking Service in Partnership With IRCTC
  7. Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 Launched in India
  8. Redmi Earbuds 2c, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Expected to Launch on December 1
  10. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com