Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Teased to Launch in India Soon

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic TWS earbuds are being teased to launch in India. The TWS earbuds were unveiled globally in Europe in July this year, and they look to be launched in India soon. While Xiaomi hasn't explicitly mentioned the arrival of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, it has posted a teaser video hinting at a new audio product launch. Judging by the small glimpse offered in the video, this product is likely the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. Expanding its Redmi audio range, the company has also launched the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2 as well.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic India launch details, expected price

Xiaomi has posted a small teaser video on its Mi India Twitter account hinting at a new audio product launch. The small video shows a glimpse of the product, and it seemingly shows the insides of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic charging case. These earbuds are listed as ‘coming soon' and it could be launched alongside the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5Glaunch event next week. The phones are set to launch on October 15, and Xiaomi may introduce the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic alongside.

Hear that? ????



Sounds like we have got a brand new product in store for you.



What could this be? ???? pic.twitter.com/eoOogP7u5S — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) October 6, 2020

If Xiaomi is indeed teasing the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, then it could be priced in the same range as its Europe price at EUR 39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400).

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic features

We already know the specifications and features of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. The earbuds can deliver up to five hours of usage on a single charge. However, the bundled case increases the battery life to a total of up to 20 hours. It supports USB Tpe-C charging. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic comes with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers and includes support for SBC/ AAC audio codecs.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic earbuds also have auto-pair and auto-connect features and come with two microphones for noise cancellation. There are sensors for in-ear detection and it offers support for touch controls as well.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.