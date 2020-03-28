Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 on Friday became the latest pair of earbuds to be been launched by Xiaomi. The new truly wireless earbuds are the successor to the Mi True Wireless Earphones that were launched last year. Xiaomi has provided environment noise cancellation (ENC) as a new feature on the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The earbuds feature 14.2mm drivers, and include sensors to enable in-ear detection and gesture controls, similar to Apple AirPods. Alongside the Mi True Earphones 2, Xiaomi has also introduced the Mi AIoT Router AC2350, which is the Wi-Fi 5 variant of the Mi AIoT Router AX3600 that was launched in China last month with Wi-Fi 6 support.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi AIoT Router AC2350 price

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price is set at EUR 79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,700). However, availability details of the earbuds are yet to be announced. The Mi AIoT Router AC2350 price, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,200). Xiaomi has also announced the European price of the Mi AIoT Router AX3600 that will go on sale at EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,000) in the region. To recall, the router was launched in China at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,300).

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 specifications, features

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 appear as the global variant of the Mi AirDots Pro 2 that was launched in China last year. However, the company is promoting the new model as the successor to the Mi True Wireless Earphones. The earbuds feature 14.2mm drivers along with a large composite dynamic coil. There is also Bluetooth high-definition tone technology (LHDC) to deliver high-quality sound wirelessly. Further, Xiaomi has offered ENC for noise cancellation.

Similar to the Apple AirPods, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 provide access to music, voice calls, and voice assistant using a double-tap gesture. The earbuds also include in-ear detection using built-in optical sensors.

With smartphones running the latest MIUI version, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 will support quick pop-up pairing that works just after opening the charging case. This also sounds similar to how easily we can pair AirPods with a compatible iPhone. Furthermore, the charging case of the earbuds has USB Type-C.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 are rated to deliver four hours of battery life on a single charge, while the charging case expands the battery life to 14 hours. The earbuds also take an hour's time to fully charge the built-in batteries. Moreover, they weigh 50 grams.

Mi AIoT Router AC2350 specifications, features

The Mi AIoT Router AC2350 supports up to 128 devices and comes with Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac (Wi-Fi 5) support. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm chip. The router also has seven external power amplifiers and seven independent antennas that offer a Wi-Fi speed of up to 2,183Mbps. Additionally, there is a dedicated AIoT antenna for connected devices.

Mi AIoT Router AC2350 supports up to 128 devices

Xiaomi claims that its Mi AIoT Router AC2350 can automatically discover new devices. There is also multi-user, multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) support to provide an efficient experience across multiple devices.