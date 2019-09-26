Technology News
Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With IP55 Water Resistance, 8-Hour Playback Launched

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is priced in China at CNY 199.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 13:58 IST
Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker comes with a neat flexible handle

Highlights
  • Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker main chassis uses fabric and soft plastic
  • It supports Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port for charging
  • The speaker packs 52mm drivers, has two HD microphone pickups

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, days after the grand launch of the Mi 9 Pro 5G, the Mi TV Pro 8K, and the Mi Mix Alpha 5G, among other products. The cylindrical Bluetooth speaker comes with IP55 water and dust resistance, supports Bluetooth 5.0, and has a USB Type-C port for charging. It is touted to offer up to 8-hour continuous playback, and comes with 52mm drivers. The main chassis uses fabric and soft plastic, making it light and rugged at the same time.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is priced in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,000) and it is listed in a single Black colour model. The speaker will go on sale starting today in the company's home market.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker has a pill-shaped cylindrical design, and comes with a 2,600mAh battery. This battery is touted to offer 8-hour non-stop music playback. It packs 52mm drivers, and has two HD microphone pickups for noise cancellation. It also comes with a one-button hands-free calling feature, and is IP55 water and dust resistant, as mentioned above. The speaker offers 360 degree omnidirectional sound, is easy to carry with a flexible handle attached on top.

At an event, a few days ago, Xiaomi launched the Mi AIrDots Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds that are equipped with dual microphones that offer voice control and noise cancellation features. It supports touch controls, comes equipped with 14.2mm drivers, and the battery offers 4 hours of standalone playback, 14 hours with the case. It supports USB Type-C charging, and it takes about an hour for the case to charge.

