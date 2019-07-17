Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours Battery Life, Dynamic Base Launched in India

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours Battery Life, Dynamic Base Launched in India

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones will be available for purchase in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,599.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 16:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours Battery Life, Dynamic Base Launched in India

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones feature a Micro-Arc collar design

Highlights
  • Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones will be available from July 23
  • Xiaomi has offered tri-band equalisation
  • Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp has also received its retail price

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones have been launched in India alongside the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. The new in-ear headphones by Xiaomi sports a Micro-Arc collar design and come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The Chinese company claims that the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones are capable of delivering up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones also come with tri-band equalisation and have dynamic bass. Alongside launching the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Xiaomi at its event in New Delhi also announced the price of the Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp. The LED Lamp is set to go on sale as a part of a crowdfunding campaign tomorrow.

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones will go on sale in India starting July 23 with a price tag of Rs. 1,599. The sale will take place through Flipkart and Mi.com.

As mentioned, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones come with the Micro-Arc collar design. Xiaomi claims that the earphones are using a skin-friendly rubber material that is anti-slip and conveniently flexible. The build of the new offering is also easy to carry with a weight of 13.6 grams. Also, there are components to enable dynamic bass output and tri-band equalisation.

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones have a voice command feature to let you navigate, take calls, and play music. Further, you can also use the pre-installed voice assistant of your smartphone.

On the connectivity front, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones have Bluetooth v5.0 along with support for HFP, A2DP, HSP, and AVRCP protocols. The headphones also come with a range of 10 metres.

There is a built-in 120mAh battery on the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones that is touted to last for eight hours on a single charge. There is also a battery standby time of 260 hours. Moreover, the headphones take two hours to charge the battery fully.

Aside from the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp will be available for purchase with a retail price of Rs. 1,499. However, during the crowdfunding period, it will be sold at Rs. 1,299. The crowdfunding campaign will begin from Thursday, July 18.

The Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp was unveiled earlier this week with three brightness levels. It is rated to deliver up to five days of battery life.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones price in India, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones specifications, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp, Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Chandrayaan-2 May Launch Next Week, GSLV Rocket Glitch Rectified
WhatsApp Payments Moves Closer to India Launch
Honor Smartphones
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours Battery Life, Dynamic Base Launched in India
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  2. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  3. Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s Different?
  4. Android, iOS Are Getting New Emojis Later This Year
  5. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  6. Mi A3 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Official Launch Today
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Getting New Update in India With Camera Improvements
  8. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debut in India
  9. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  10. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. FaceApp Old-Age Filter App Goes Viral but You Might Want to Read Its Legal Terms Before Using
  2. Samsung to Introduce One UI 2.0 With Android Q, Galaxy S11 to Come With One UI 2.1: Report
  3. Google Officially Closes Its Chinese Search Engine Project: Report
  4. Samsung Reportedly Cuts Exynos Production Amid South Korea-Japan Trade Feud
  5. Google Maps to Now Show Bike Sharing Stations in 24 Cities Globally
  6. Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Mi A3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Will Come With an ECG Monitor: Report
  9. WhatsApp Payments Moves Closer to India Launch
  10. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours Battery Life, Dynamic Base Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.