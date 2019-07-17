Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones have been launched in India alongside the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. The new in-ear headphones by Xiaomi sports a Micro-Arc collar design and come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The Chinese company claims that the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones are capable of delivering up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones also come with tri-band equalisation and have dynamic bass. Alongside launching the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Xiaomi at its event in New Delhi also announced the price of the Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp. The LED Lamp is set to go on sale as a part of a crowdfunding campaign tomorrow.

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones will go on sale in India starting July 23 with a price tag of Rs. 1,599. The sale will take place through Flipkart and Mi.com.

As mentioned, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones come with the Micro-Arc collar design. Xiaomi claims that the earphones are using a skin-friendly rubber material that is anti-slip and conveniently flexible. The build of the new offering is also easy to carry with a weight of 13.6 grams. Also, there are components to enable dynamic bass output and tri-band equalisation.

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones have a voice command feature to let you navigate, take calls, and play music. Further, you can also use the pre-installed voice assistant of your smartphone.

On the connectivity front, the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones have Bluetooth v5.0 along with support for HFP, A2DP, HSP, and AVRCP protocols. The headphones also come with a range of 10 metres.

There is a built-in 120mAh battery on the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones that is touted to last for eight hours on a single charge. There is also a battery standby time of 260 hours. Moreover, the headphones take two hours to charge the battery fully.

Aside from the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp will be available for purchase with a retail price of Rs. 1,499. However, during the crowdfunding period, it will be sold at Rs. 1,299. The crowdfunding campaign will begin from Thursday, July 18.

The Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp was unveiled earlier this week with three brightness levels. It is rated to deliver up to five days of battery life.