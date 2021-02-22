Technology News
loading
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Launched in India

Mi’s new earphones have ANC, while the speaker is IPX7 water resistant.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 22 February 2021 12:57 IST
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Launched in India

The new audio products from Xiaomi are affordably priced and filled with features

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has launched two new affordable audio products in India
  • Mi Neckband Earphone Pro have active noise cancellation
  • Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker has two full-range drivers

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 2,499, respectively. The wireless neckband earphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC), while the wireless speaker has a two-driver setup with a rated output of 16W as well as IPX7 water resistance. The new audio products from Xiaomi come under the Mi brand and offer premium features and design at competitive prices that take the fight straight to rival brands such as Realme and Boat.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) price in India, availability

The pricing is particularly impressive for the feature set, with the Rs. 1,799 Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro among the most affordable wireless headsets with ANC that you can buy in India right now. The Rs. 2,499 Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) is also very well priced, offering premium features and the promise of loud sound. Both the products are up for purchase on the online Mi store.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro specifications, features

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro are a more feature-rich version of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones that were launched in late 2019 for Rs. 1,599. At just Rs. 200 more, Xiaomi is offering a key feature addition – ANC – as well as smaller improvements across the headset such as enhanced Bluetooth codec support and IPX5 water resistance.

Charging is through a Micro-USB port, and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro also have a claimed battery life of 20 hours per charge. The earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, along with physical controls for playback, volume, and ANC on the neckband itself.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) specifications, features

The second product launched by Xiaomi is the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W), that as the name suggests, has a rated output of 16W through two 8W full-range drivers. The speaker is also IPX7 rated for water resistance and will be able to handle significant exposure to water, including being fully submerged for small periods of time. There is also a stereo pairing mode that lets you use two of these speakers together as a stereo pair.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) also has dual equalizer modes, a claimed 13 hours of battery life per charge, and an inbuilt microphone that lets you use the speaker as a hands-free device. The larger 16W speaker follows the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker that was launched in India in 2020 and is priced at Rs. 1,399.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ali Pardiwala
Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) First Impressions: Feature-Filled Audio Products From Xiaomi

