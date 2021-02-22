Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro and Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 2,499, respectively. The wireless neckband earphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC), while the wireless speaker has a two-driver setup with a rated output of 16W as well as IPX7 water resistance. The new audio products from Xiaomi come under the Mi brand and offer premium features and design at competitive prices that take the fight straight to rival brands such as Realme and Boat.

The pricing is particularly impressive for the feature set, with the Rs. 1,799 Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro among the most affordable wireless headsets with ANC that you can buy in India right now. The Rs. 2,499 Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) is also very well priced, offering premium features and the promise of loud sound. Both the products are up for purchase on the online Mi store.

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro are a more feature-rich version of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones that were launched in late 2019 for Rs. 1,599. At just Rs. 200 more, Xiaomi is offering a key feature addition – ANC – as well as smaller improvements across the headset such as enhanced Bluetooth codec support and IPX5 water resistance.

Charging is through a Micro-USB port, and Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro also have a claimed battery life of 20 hours per charge. The earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, along with physical controls for playback, volume, and ANC on the neckband itself.

The second product launched by Xiaomi is the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W), that as the name suggests, has a rated output of 16W through two 8W full-range drivers. The speaker is also IPX7 rated for water resistance and will be able to handle significant exposure to water, including being fully submerged for small periods of time. There is also a stereo pairing mode that lets you use two of these speakers together as a stereo pair.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) also has dual equalizer modes, a claimed 13 hours of battery life per charge, and an inbuilt microphone that lets you use the speaker as a hands-free device. The larger 16W speaker follows the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker that was launched in India in 2020 and is priced at Rs. 1,399.

