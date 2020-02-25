Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones have been launched in India with dual dynamic drivers and a tangle-free braided cable. The latest earbuds by Xiaomi also comes with voice assistant support and have passive noise cancellation. For a convenient experience, the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones has a magnetic suction design and comes with multiple anti-slip earplugs to provide a comfortable experience. With the launch of the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones, Xiaomi company has five distinct earphone models, starting as low as Rs. 399.
The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones price in India is set at Rs. 799. The earphones are available for purchase through the Mi.com website in Black and Blue colour options.
Xiaomi has provided a dual dynamic driver structure on the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones that brings 10mm and 8mm drivers with an aim to provide a balanced audio experience. The company claims that both drivers ensure low distortion and provide a complete sound stage with rich bass and crisp treble. The earphones also have an anodised aluminium cavity that is designed with a zircon sandblasting procedure and has a scratch-proof and fingerprint resistant build. The outer shell of the Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones also have a carbon fibre design.
The Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones come with a remote that provides three-button operations. Users can also trigger the voice assistant available on their phones by long pressing the play/ pause button from the remote.
The connector pin of the earphones have a 90-degree close fitting design. There is also the braided cable to enable a tangle-free experience. Furthermore, the earphones have the magnetic suction design to make its storage process convenient.
