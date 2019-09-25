Technology News
Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-hour Battery Life, Mi Power Bank 3 50W Launched

Mi AirDots Pro 2 earbuds support Bluetooth v5.0, 14.2mm drivers, and dual microphones for noise cancellation.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 14:05 IST
Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-hour Battery Life, Mi Power Bank 3 50W Launched

Mi AirDots Pro 2 supports touch controls

Highlights
  • Mi AirDots Pro 2 comes equipped with 14.2mm drivers
  • The power bank packs a 20,000mAh capacity battery
  • Mi Power Bank 3 allows for three devices to charge together

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched the Mi AirDots Pro 2 at its China event, alongside the Mi Power Bank 3 50W fast charge model and the 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging stand as well. At the event, the Mi 9 Pro 5G, the Mi TV Pro 8K, and the Mi Mix Alpha 5G was also announced. The Mi AirDots Pro 2 earbuds support Bluetooth 5, 14.2mm drivers, and dual microphones for ENC. The Mi Power Bank 3 supports 50W fast charging, packs a 20000mAh capacity battery, and is slightly bulkier with thickness at 27.5mm. The 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging stand has a new air duct design for faster and safer heat dissipation.

Mi AirDots Pro 2, Mi Power Bank 3 50W, 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging stand price

Starting with the earbuds, the Mi AirDots Pro 2 is priced in China at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,000), and it is set to go on sale from September 27. The earbuds are listed to be available in a single White colour option. The Mi Power Bank 3 50W, on the other hand, is priced in China at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,000). There is no clarity on when this new 50W power bank will go on sale.

The 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging stand is priced in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,000). It comes in a single White colour option, and there is no word on when it will go on sale.

Mi AirDots Pro 2, Mi Power Bank 3 50W, 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging stand specifications and features

Like their predecessors that were launched in January this year, the Mi AirDots Pro 2 look heavily inspired from the Apple AirPods series, and come in a white charging case as well. They feature a semi-in-ear bud design to fit your ear canal easily and prevent it from falling off. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.0 and LDHC Hi-Res audio codec. It comes with dual microphones that offer voice control and noise cancellation features. There's an integrated infrared sensor that helps Mi AirDots Pro 2 recognise when the earbud is removed. This helps in automatically pausing the audio whenever you remove them.

There are also touch controls for volume and track change, and come equipped with 14.2mm drivers as well. They can connect to Android and iOS devices both, and each bud weighs about 4.5 grams. The case weight is about 50 grams. As for battery life, the Mi AirDots Pro 2 offer 4 hours of standalone playback, 14 hours with the case. It supports USB Type-C charging, and it takes about an hour for the case to charge.

mipowerbank350w main Mi Power Bank 3 50W

Mi Power Bank 3 50W
Photo Credit: Weibo

Coming to Mi Power Bank 3 50W, as mentioned, it supports 50W fast charging. It comes with a 20,000mAh capacity battery and supports Xiaomi's super flash charging. It supports two USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port allowing three devices to charge simultaneously. There is also a separate USB Type-C port for charging the power bank as well. It comes in a matte black finish, and has the same cylindrical design language synonymous to Mi Power Banks of the past.

miwirelesschargingstand main 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging stand

30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging stand
Photo Credit: Weibo

Lastly, the new 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging stand has an ergonomic vertical tilt design frame that allows the phone to rest comfortably, while keeping the display upright. It conforms to Qi charging standard, and comes with a built-in fan to keep things cool internally. It also has a new air duct design for faster and safer heat dissipation.

Mi AirDots Pro 2, Mi Power Bank 3 50W, 30W Mi Charge Turbo wireless charging stand, Xiaomi
