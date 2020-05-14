Technology News
  Mi AirDots 2 SE With Up to 5 Hour Battery Life, Noise Cancellation Launched

Mi AirDots 2 SE With Up to 5-Hour Battery Life, Noise Cancellation Launched

Mi AirDots 2 SE have wear-detection support that stops music playback when the earphones are removed from ears.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 May 2020 16:48 IST
Mi AirDots 2 SE With Up to 5-Hour Battery Life, Noise Cancellation Launched

Mi AirDots 2 SE come in a single white colour

Highlights
  • Mi AirDots 2 SE feature 14.2mm drivers
  • They have wear-detection support
  • Mi AirDots 2 SE are priced at CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,800)

Mi AirDots 2 SE true wireless (TWS) earphones have been launched in China boasting of impressive features and a price tag to match. The TWS earphones by Xiaomi will be sold in a single colour, white. The earphones look like the Mi AirDots Pro 2 but are priced quite a bit lower. These have noise cancellation built-in and touch functionality for many functions. As of now, it is unclear whether the Mi AirDots 2 SE will come to the Indian market.

Mi AirDots 2 SE price

The Mi AirDots 2 SE are listed on Mi store in a single white colour option and are priced at CNY 169 (roughly Rs. 1,800), making the earphones quite a lot more affordable than the Mi AirDots Pro 2. The Mi AirDots Pro 2 were launched at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,200). The Mi AirDots 2 SE will go on sale starting May 19 in China with no information on international availability.

Mi AirDots 2 SE specifications and features

The Mi AirDots 2 SE have large 14.2mm drivers with support for AAC for a fuller audio experience, as the company says. The earphones will connect to Android or iOS devices using Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10 metres. The TWS earphones boast of a battery life of 5 hours on a single charge and 20 hours with the charging case. Speaking of the case, it charges via USB Type-C port at 5W and takes 1.5 hours to charge completely. The Mi AirDots 2 SE feature touch controls for volume and track changing, answering calls, and voice assistance. The earphones also have dual microphone noise reduction as well as wear detection that stops music playback when you take the earphones out of your ear.

Each of the earphones weighs 4.7 grams and the weight of the case for the Mi AirDots 2 SE is 48 grams.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi AirDots 2 SE, Mi AirDots 2 SE price, Mi AirDots 2 SE specifications
