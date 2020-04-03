Technology News
Mi Air 2S Truly Wireless Earphones With 5-Hour Battery Life Launched

The Mi Air 2S charging case can expand the battery life to 24 hours, says Xiaomi.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 April 2020 17:46 IST
Mi Air 2S Truly Wireless Earphones With 5-Hour Battery Life Launched

Mi Air 2S TWS earphones come with Bluetooth v5.0 support

Highlights
  • Mi Air 2S truly wireless earphones will be offered in White colour
  • The earbuds will go on sale on Mi.com starting April 9
  • The Mi Air 2S earphones are priced at CNY 399

Adding to its truly wireless earphones portfolio, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Air 2S truly wireless (TWS) earphones in China. These earphones are touted to offer 5 hours of battery life, and come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity. There's XiaoAI voice assistant integration as well. The Mi Air 2S TWS earphones come with dual-microphone array noise reduction technology to reduce the ambient noise especially while on calls. The charging case supports Qi-standard wireless charging technology as well, and it has been made available in a single White colour option.

Mi Air 2S truly wireless earphones price, availability

Mi Air 2S truly wireless earphones are priced in China at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,200), and will be offered in a single White colour option. The earbuds will go on sale on Mi.com in China starting April 9. Currently, they are up for pre-orders on the company website.

Mi Air 2S truly wireless earphones features

Mi Air 2S TWS earphones are touted to offer 5 hours of battery life that can be increased to 24 hours with the charging case. At the same time, the earbuds' charging case supports Qi-standard wireless charging. There's a dual-core chip integrated inside the earphones to reduce sound delay and improve stability in connection. Xiaomi has further optimised LHDC Bluetooth decoding for the MIUI system, and there's also a low latency mode for lowering the sound delay even further. With XiaoAI integration, the Mi Air 2S earbuds can use a range of voice commands to listen to stories, search the Web, play music, and even use maps for directions. The dual-microphone array brings environmental noise cancellation for better call quality and sound experience. It offers a host of touch and tap controls for playing music, and taking calls.

The Mi Air 2S truly wireless earphones come with a quick connect feature that will automatically pair the earbuds with the phone, once they are out of the case. There is a built-in optical infrared sensor as well that helps in recognising when the earbuds are out of the ear. For instance, the music stops playing automatically if the user removes the earbud out. As mentioned, there's Bluetooth v5.0 support for connectivity, and the earbuds weigh just about 4.5 grams. The semi in-ear design is comfortable to wear, and does not slip out easily.

The Mi Air 2S earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Further reading: Mi Air 2S, Mi Air 2S Price, Mi Air 2S Specifications, Xiaomi, Mi Air 2S features
