Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi

Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi

Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) comes in a single White colour option and has the same design as its predecessor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 April 2021 17:58 IST
Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi

Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) has six microphones

Highlights
  • Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) has four physical buttons
  • It can be paired with another Mi AI Smart Speaker
  • It has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) has launched in China on Friday, April 9. It has the same design and aesthetics as the previous generation model but comes with some improvements. The Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) supports daisy chaining, which allows you to pair two Mi AI Smart Speaker models together. There are physical controls on top of the new Mi speaker, which has a boxy, tower-like shape similar to its predecessor. The smart speaker is offered in a single colour option.

Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) price, availability

The Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) and will start shipping from April 16 in China. The smart speaker is offered in a single White colour. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on India availability of the Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation).

Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) specifications, features

The Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) comes with 2-ich magnetic speakers that deliver an 8W sound output. It has six microphones to better pick up voice commands. There is support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support as well.

Xiaomi's Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) has four buttons including a mic mute button for privacy, two buttons to change tracks, and one button to play/ pause music. There is also ring around the button that you can slide your finger on to adjust volume.

The Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) comes with support for Xiaomi's IoT platform that includes a wide variety of smart devices. Additionally, two of these speakers can be paired together to get a stereo music listening experience. The Mi AI Smart Speaker (second generation) has one-touch connectivity with the Mijia app and voice recognition as well. In terms of dimensions, the smart speaker measures 211.6x88.2x88.2mm and weighs 752 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi AI Smart Speaker second generation, Mi AI Smart Speaker second generation Price, Mi AI Smart Speaker second generation Specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Epos Adapt 560 Wireless Headphones Review: Made for Talking
Election 2021: How to Download Election Booth Slip Online
Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500 Million LinkedIn Users’ Data Exposed, Personal Details Being Sold Online
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Users in India Facing Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  3. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  4. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 4 Recap: Captain America’s Darkest Hour
  5. Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23
  6. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch With Alexa Built-In Launched in India
  7. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched
  8. How to Download Facebook Videos on Android, iPhone, and PC
  9. WhatsApp Deep Links to Allow Easy Download of Regional Sticker Packs
  10. Loved the Zemo Dance From Falcon & Winter Soldier? Here’s 60 Minutes of It
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases
  2. BSNL Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan for Unlimited Voice and Data Reintroduced for 90 Days
  3. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch With Alexa Built-In Launched in India
  4. Nokia 4.2 Getting Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in India and Other Countries
  5. Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi
  6. Soyuz Rocket Honours Yuri Gagarin’s First Space Travel, Successfully Carries Three-Man Crew to ISS
  7. Facebook Removes 16,000 Accounts for Buying-Selling Fake Reviews
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Users Complain of Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  9. Elon Musk's Neuralink Lets a Monkey Play Pong With His Mind: Watch Video
  10. Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com