Meizu Buds TWS Headphones With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India

Meizu Buds are priced at Rs. 3,499 but will be sold for an introductory price of Rs. 2,799 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 October 2020 14:51 IST
Meizu Buds TWS come in a white colour option

Highlights
  • Meizu Buds TWS will go on sale from October 16 via Flipkart
  • They feature the Airoha AB1562M chipset for faster pairing
  • Meizu Buds feature 13mm drivers

Meizu Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India with a stem design similar to the Apple AirPods. These boast of Airoha AB1562M chipset that is said to enable faster pairing. The Meizu Buds are equipped with ENC dual-microphone noise reduction technology for a better calling experience. The TWS earbuds will go on sale via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The earbuds also boast of IPX5 water resistance and come in a single white colour option.

Meizu Buds price in India, availability

The Meizu Buds are priced at Rs. 3,499 and come in a single white colour option. They will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 16 during the Big Billion Days sale. The company will be offering an introductory pricing for the TWS earbuds – Rs. 2,799; however, It is unclear how long this introductory pricing will be valid.

The Meizu Buds are listed on Flipkart as ‘coming soon' and the e-commerce platform has a couple of offers for interested shoppers as well. You can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Meizu Buds specifications, features

The Meizu Buds come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and feature the Airoha AB1562M chipset that the company claims, offers faster pairing capabilities. These feature 13mm Graphene dynamic drivers and dual mic ENC noise reduction for “a superior audio experience” and noise-free calling. They also support stereo calling. The Meizu Buds have a claimed battery life of up to 5 hours of music playback and up to 20 hours uninterrupted calling time with a charging case. They also support fast charging.

The charging case can charge the Meizu Buds thrice, as per the company. These come with IPX5 water resistance and weigh just 3.1 grams per earbud. The buds also boast of low latency playback and touch controls that can be used to control your music, answer or end phone calls.

Comments

Further reading: Meizu, Meizu Buds, Meizu Buds TWS, Meizu Buds price in India, Meizu Buds specifications, Flipkart Big Billion Days
