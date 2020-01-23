Technology News
loading
Mee Audio X10 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999

Up to 22.5 hours of battery life is promised on the X10.

Updated: 23 January 2020 11:49 IST
The earphones are IPX5-rated for water resistance

Highlights
  • Mee Audio is known for its affordable wireless products
  • The X10 true wireless headset is priced at Rs. 4,999
  • The earphones are powered by 5mm drivers

Affordable audio brand Mee Audio is known for its value-for-money wireless earphones, particularly its neckband-style options. Mee Audio has been around since 2005, and is present in many countries through both online and offline retail, and was officially present in India till a few years ago. The company is once again officially available in India, and has now entered the extremely competitive true wireless space with the launch of the Mee Audio X10, which is priced at Rs. 4,999.

The Mee Audio X10 features the company's classic styling, and comes in two colours - black and blue. The earphones have a claimed battery life of up to 4.5 hours, and the charging case can top up the battery four times for a total of 22.5 hours per charge cycle. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging and indicator lights for the battery level, and the sales package includes a USB Type-C cable and three pairs of ear tips.

The X10 earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0, and is IPX5 rated for water resistance, making it resistant to splashes and sweat. The headset uses 5mm micro drivers, and have one-button access to voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri. The frequency response range for the earphones is 20-20,000Hz, which is fairly standard for wireless headphones and earphones in this price segment. You can of course use the headset for calls as well, thanks to the built-in microphone.

The earphones are now on sale through Mee Audio's official distributor in India, Headphonezone. The affordable true wireless segment has seen some significant launches in the past few weeks, including the Blaupunkt BTW Pro, Noise Shots XO, and Realme Buds Air, all of which are priced at under Rs. 10,000 and are available to buy online.

Ali Pardiwala

