Marshall Mode II have been launched as the first True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds from the British audio company. The earbuds come with customed-tuned dynamic drivers and have a frequency response of 20 Hz – 20 kHz. The Marshall Mode II also come touch controls and IPX4 water resistance, among many other features to take on competition from the likes of Apple, Bose, and Jabra in the premium TWS segment. Marshall Mode II have been launched in a few markets including the US, UK, and Europe, and will start shipping from March 18. The India pricing and availability of the new TWS earbuds is not clear as yet.

Marshall Mode II price, availability

Marshall Mode II have been launched in a few markets including the US, UK, and Europe.

The new TWS earbuds are priced at $219 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in US and are available for purchase on the Marshall website. Marshall Mode II will start shipping from March 18. Marshall Mode II are currently ‘out of stock' on the Marshall India website and their pricing in India has not been announced.

Marshall Mode II specifications

The Marshall Mode II come with an IPX5 waterproof rating for the earbuds and IPX4 for the charging case. The earbuds are equipped with 6mm customed-tuned dynamic drivers, dual microphones, and, as mentioned, have a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The TWS earbuds from Marshall support Bluetooth 5.1, and can last for up to five hours on a single charge and up to 25 hours including the battery backup of the charging case. The Marshall Mode charging case supports USB Type-C and wireless charging.

The Marshall Mode II are equipped with touch controls and are “engineered to deliver a thunderous audio experience”. By touching the left earbud, users can access Transparency mode, EQ settings, and native voice assistant. The right earbud can be used to control playback settings. Either of the earbuds can be touched to receive or end phone calls. Mode II can also be used to activate voice assists like Siri or Google Assistant. The TWS earbuds work with the Marshall Bluetooth App. Each earbud weighs 4.75 grams and the charging case weighs 35 grams.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.