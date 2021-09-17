Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Marshall Motif ANC, Minor III TWS Earphones Launched, to Go on Sale in US Starting September 30

Marshall Motif ANC, Minor III TWS Earphones Launched, to Go on Sale in US Starting September 30

Marshall’s Motif ANC and Minor III TWS earphones feature Qi wireless charging support.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 17 September 2021 15:44 IST
Marshall Motif ANC, Minor III TWS Earphones Launched, to Go on Sale in US Starting September 30

Marshall Motif ANC are the company’s first TWS headset with active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • Marshall Motif ANC can be paired via the Marshall app
  • Marshall Minor III have an outer-ear fit
  • Both Marshall headsets support Bluetooth v5.2

Marshall Motif ANC and Marshall Minor III true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in the US market, priced at $200 (approximately Rs. 14,700) and $130 (approximately Rs. 9,600), respectively. The new Motif ANC are the first TWS earbuds from the brand to feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and have an in-canal fit. The more affordable Marshall Minor III have a classic outer-ear fit and 12mm dynamic drivers. Both new earphones are only listed on the company's website for now, and are available for pre-orders, with general sales set to begin September 30 onwards.

There is no word on availability and pricing in India yet. Both Marshall Motif ANC and Marshall Minor III feature unique styling and textures for the earpieces as well as the charging cases. The new headsets will go up against competition from Apple, with the Motif ANC competing directly with AirPods Pro and the Minor III facing off against AirPods (2nd Gen). Marshall is best known for making guitar amplifiers, but its offerings also include wireless headphones, earphones, and portable multimedia speakers.

Marshall Motif ANC, Marshall Minor III specifications, features

Marshall Motif ANC are the company's first TWS headset with ANC, and have 6mm dynamic drivers powering the sound. For connectivity, the earbuds use Bluetooth v5.2, and have a total of three microphones on each earpiece, which combine to enable ANC as well as voice calls. The earpieces are IPX5 rated for water resistance, while the charging case is IPX4 water resistant. The earphones have a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours per charge cycle with ANC on.

The new Marshall Minor III are the more affordable of the two new headsets, and have 12mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. The earbuds have an outer-ear fit and a claimed battery life of 25 hours per charge cycle. Both headsets also feature support for Qi wireless charging and have touch controls. Marshall Motif ANC also feature app support and have a transparency mode for hear-through.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marshall, Marshall Motif ANC, Marshall Minor III, Headphones, Earphones, True wireless earphones, TWS, Bluetooth, Active noise cancellation, Marshall Motif ANC Specifications, Marshall Minor III specifications
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
iPad mini 2021 Suggested to Have Under-Powered A15 Bionic Chip Compared to iPhone 13, No mmWave 5G Support

Related Stories

Marshall Motif ANC, Minor III TWS Earphones Launched, to Go on Sale in US Starting September 30
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  2. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
  3. Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Said to Be Next Week, Specifications Leak
  4. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  6. Vivo X70 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on September 30
  7. Apple AirPods 3 Launch Tipped for October
  8. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  9. iPhone 13 Pro Outpaces iPhone 12 Pro in CPU, GPU Performance in New Benchmark
  10. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Coming as Free Upgrade to India: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Ransomware Attack Encrypts South Africa’s Department of Justice, System Still Being Restored
  2. iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in India, US, UK, China, Canada, Dubai, Singapore
  3. Marshall Motif ANC, Minor III TWS Earphones Launched, to Go on Sale in US Starting September 30
  4. iPad mini 2021 Suggested to Have Under-Powered A15 Bionic Chip Compared to iPhone 13, No mmWave 5G Support
  5. Cryptocurrencies ‘Suspicious and Speculative’, Says President of European Central Bank
  6. Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S With MediaTek Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Send Images as Stickers on Desktop: Report
  8. Apple Watch Series 7 Specifications in Detail Tipped Through Alleged Internal Document
  9. PUBG’s India Version BGMI 1.6 Update Brings Flora Menace Mode: How to Download on Android, iOS
  10. Tesla to Work With Global Regulators on Data Security: CEO Elon Musk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com