Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Mark Levinson No 5909 Luxury Headphones Launched at CES 2022, More Expensive Than AirPods Max

Mark Levinson No 5909 Luxury Headphones Launched at CES 2022, More Expensive Than AirPods Max

Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones are priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,400) compared to Apple AirPods Max’s $549.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 January 2022 18:53 IST
Mark Levinson No 5909 Luxury Headphones Launched at CES 2022, More Expensive Than AirPods Max

Photo Credit: Mark Levinson

Mark Levinson No 5909 are offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Mark Levinson No 5909 feature Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity
  • They offer personalised listening experience via smartphone app
  • Mark Levinson No 5909 come with anodized aluminium frame

Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones have been launched at CES 2022. The premium device has a lightweight but durable construction, as per the company, and features ‘Adaptive' Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The headphones are equipped with 40mm beryllium-coated drivers and offer connectivity via Bluetooth v5.1. They pack four beam-steering microphones with Smart Wind Adaption for a clear calling experience. The headphones from the Harman-owned brand also demand a premium price, which is almost double that of the Apple AirPods Max.

Mark Levinson No 5909 price, availability

Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones price has been set at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,400). They are available for purchase from various online retailers in the US. The headphones are offered in Pearl Black, Ice Pewter, and Radiant Red colour options.

Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones specifications

Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones come with a premium leather headband and replaceable leather ear cushions. There is an anodized aluminium frame, and the ear cups have automotive-grade metallic paint. They are fitted with 40mm Beryllium-coated drivers that are acoustically optimised to the ‘HARMAN Curve' — the company claims to have years of research behind it.

The over-ear headphones come with three modes of Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation allowing users to choose the amount of noise to seep in. There is an Ambient Aware mode on the Mark Levinson No 5909 that can be used to talk to people without having to remove the headphones. Customers also get four beam-steering microphones with Smart Wind Adaption that are claimed to cancel out environmental noise while talking.

The premium headphones offer personalised listening via Mark Levinson Headphones App. For connectivity, Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones use Bluetooth v5.1 with AAC and aptX Adaptive codecs support. They are Hi-Res Audio certified, support LDAC audio codec, and have an acoustic response of up to 40kHz, the company says.

As far as battery is concerned, the Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones are claimed to offer up to 34 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC off. They are said to deliver 30 hours of playtime with ANC enabled.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Mark Levinson No 5909, Mark Levinson No 5909 Price, Mark Levinson No 5909 Specifications, Mark Levinson, Harman, CES 2022
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
CES 2022: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset Gets a Vive Wrist Tracker Companion for Doing More in Virtual Spaces
Mark Levinson No 5909 Luxury Headphones Launched at CES 2022, More Expensive Than AirPods Max
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
  2. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  3. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. WhatsApp Introducing Profile Photos, More Information in Notifications
  5. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
  6. Wordle Has Taken the Internet by Storm: Here's How to Play
  7. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  8. Bitcoin, Ether Fall Massively for the First Time in 2022
  9. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting a Fix for Call Recording in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mark Levinson No 5909 Luxury Headphones Launched at CES 2022, More Expensive Than AirPods Max
  2. Shark Tank’s Kevin O'Leary Believes NFTs Could Become Bigger Than Bitcoin
  3. CES 2022: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset Gets a Vive Wrist Tracker Companion for Doing More in Virtual Spaces
  4. BSNL Giving 5GB of Free Data to Customers Switching From Existing Network
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Sold Over 10 Million Units Globally: Report
  6. Nubia Red Magic 7 Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Dunzo Raises $240 Million in Funding Round Led by Reliance Retail
  8. PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 15.2 Brings Drones, EMT Gear, New Training Modes, More
  9. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Getting Extended RAM Feature Through OTA Update
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Spider-Man Themed Content With January Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com