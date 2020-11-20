Technology News
Lypertek Levi True Wireless Earphones With 6mm Dynamic Drivers, Up to 48-Hour Battery Launched in India

The earphones promise eight hours of playback per charge, and an additional 40 hours from the case.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 20 November 2020 15:30 IST
Lypertek’s latest true wireless headset is more affordable than the Tevi

Highlights
  • Lypertek Levi has been launched in India, and is available now
  • The earphones support SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs
  • Lypertek Tevi is one of our top picks for true wireless earphones

Lypertek Levi, the latest true wireless earphones from the boutique earphone specialist brand, have been launched in India at Rs. 5,999. Coming a few months after the India launch of Lypertek Tevi, the Levi earphones are positioned more affordably, while offering some of the key capabilities that stand out on the Tevi, including good battery life and water resistance. The new true wireless earphones are available now on headphonezone.in at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999, putting it up against competition from brands such as Realme, Oppo, and OnePlus.

Lypertek Levi price in India vs competition

Priced at Rs. 5,999 in India, Lypertek Levi will initially be available for Rs. 4,999, making it more affordable than the Rs. 6,999 Lypertek Tevi. At this price, Lypertek Levi earphones go up against the recently launched Oppo Enco W51, Realme Buds Air Pro, and OnePlus Buds, that are all available at around Rs. 6,000 or less. Lypertek will hope to use its reputation as an audiophile-friendly manufacturer to stand out amidst the competition in the budget true wireless segment.

Lypertek Levi specifications, features

Lypertek Levi true wireless earphones have 6mm dynamic drivers, with Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. Unlike the more expensive Lypertek Tevi earphones that support Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec, the Lypertek Levi earphones support only the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The earpieces are IPX5 rated for water resistance, and the charging case has a USB Type-C port, with support for fast charging and Qi wireless charging. Included in the sales package are a USB Type-C charging cable, three sets of silicone ear tips, and one set of foam ear tips.

A big feature on Lypertek Levi is the battery life, claimed to be up to eight hours on the earpieces, and an additional five charges through the case for a total of 48 hours of battery life per charge cycle. The earphones also have an ambient sound mode, allowing users to hear their surroundings through the microphones on the earpieces. Controls are handled through multi-function buttons on the earpieces.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Lypertek, Lypertek Levi, Lypertek Levi Price in India, Lypertek Levi Specifications, Lypertek Levi Features, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth, earphones
