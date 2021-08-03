Technology News
  Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds Launched Targeting Video Conferencing

Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds Launched Targeting Video Conferencing

Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and can be used in talk time or music listening modes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 August 2021 17:54 IST
Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds Launched Targeting Video Conferencing

Logitech Zone True Wireless can be connected using a USB receiver

Highlights
  • Logitech Zone True Wireless cost $299 (roughly Rs. 22,200)
  • Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds are priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400)
  • Logitech Zone True Wireless and wired listed on Indian website as well

Logitech Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds have been launched globally targeting Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom communications. As the name suggest, the Logitech Zone True Wireless are a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds while the Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds are in-ear style wired earbuds. The Logitech Zone True Wireless provides two connection methods – Bluetooth as well as a USB receiver. The Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds come with noise-canceling mics for better call quality.

Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds: Price

Logitech Zone True Wireless are priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,200) while the Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds are priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400). Both will be available for purchase globally in the fall. The Zone True Wireless and wired earbuds have been listed on Logitech India website as well but pricing has not been revealed. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for clarity.

Logitech Zone True Wireless specifications, features

Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds come with omni-directional, dual MEMS mics array with beamforming along with an inward-facing mic for a frequency response range of 100Hz to 8KHz while in talk mode. In music mode, the frequency range increases to 20Hz - 20kHz. They come with talk time battery life of six hours with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on and 6.5 hours with ANC turned off. With listening time, the Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds can deliver nine hours with ANC on and 12 hours with ANC turned off. The charging case increases the battery life by 2.5 times.

The earbuds take two hours and 45 minutes to charge completely while the case takes three hours to charge. They also support quick charging and a five-minute charge can provide two hours of music time or one hour and 20 minutes of talk time. The case supports Qi wireless charging and USB Type-C wired charging. Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and are IP68 certified. The charging case is IP54 certified. They can also be connected using the included USB Type-C receiver.

Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds specifications, features

Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds are powered by 6mm drivers and have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 16kHz. They come with dual omni-directional mics with a frequency response range of 100Hz to 8kHz. The 145cm cable ends in a 3.5mm headphone jack that can either be connected directly to any compatible device or to an inline remote that ends in a USB Type-C port. The inline remote comes with music control, mic mute button, and a dedicated button for Microsoft Teams. There is also a version of the inline remote that works with popular unified communication (UC) platforms.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Comments

Logitech Zone True Wireless, Logitech Zone Wired Earbuds, Logitech
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 30-Series Graphics Launched in India
Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds Launched Targeting Video Conferencing
Comment
