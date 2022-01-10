Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset was launched in India on Monday. Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, says that the headset offers comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun colour options, and multi-platform support. It is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge. They are equipped with 40mm drivers and dual beamforming microphones. The company also says that the gaming headphones' plastic parts include a minimum of 22 percent post-consumer recycled content. They come with dual connectivity mode.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed gaming headset price and availability

The Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset price has been set at Rs. 7,495. It is available on Amazon.in and retail stores. However, the Logitech headphones are listed at price of Rs. 6,995 on the e-commerce website in Black and Neon Yellow, Blue, and Raspberry, and Off-White and Lilac colours.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed specifications

Logitech G435 wireless gaming headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers to deliver rich and immersive sound. It features dual beamforming microphones that are said to reduce background noise while amplifying voice for clear communication. The headphones also include left and right braille indicators on the headset. They are compatible with Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech, and Windows Sonic Spatial Sound.

Logitech G says that the Logitech G435 headphones are certified CarbonNeutral, which essentially implies that the headphones use recycled plastic. As per the company, the headphones have a minimum of 22 percent post-consumer recycled content, and its paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. Connectivity options on the headphones include gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth. They can be used with PC, PlayStation consoles (Not XBOX?), and mobile phones.

Other features include memory foam padding covered with breathable fabric for sound isolating fit. As far as battery is concerned, Logitech G435 are claimed to offer up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge. They weigh 165 grams and measure 163x170x71mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.