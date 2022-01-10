Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Headset With Up to 18 Hour Playback Launched in India

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Headset With Up to 18-Hour Playback Launched in India

Logitech G435 headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 January 2022 14:44 IST
Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Headset With Up to 18-Hour Playback Launched in India

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headphones launched in three colours

Highlights
  • Logitech G435 Lightspeed headphones use recycled plastic
  • They feature dual connectivity modes
  • Logitech G435 Lightspeed come with braille indicators

Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset was launched in India on Monday. Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, says that the headset offers comfort, affordability, sustainability, fun colour options, and multi-platform support. It is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge. They are equipped with 40mm drivers and dual beamforming microphones. The company also says that the gaming headphones' plastic parts include a minimum of 22 percent post-consumer recycled content. They come with dual connectivity mode.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed gaming headset price and availability

The Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset price has been set at Rs. 7,495. It is available on Amazon.in and retail stores. However, the Logitech headphones are listed at price of Rs. 6,995 on the e-commerce website in Black and Neon Yellow, Blue, and Raspberry, and Off-White and Lilac colours.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed specifications

Logitech G435 wireless gaming headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers to deliver rich and immersive sound. It features dual beamforming microphones that are said to reduce background noise while amplifying voice for clear communication. The headphones also include left and right braille indicators on the headset. They are compatible with Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech, and Windows Sonic Spatial Sound.

Logitech G says that the Logitech G435 headphones are certified CarbonNeutral, which essentially implies that the headphones use recycled plastic. As per the company, the headphones have a minimum of 22 percent post-consumer recycled content, and its paper packaging comes from FSCTM-certified forests. Connectivity options on the headphones include gaming-grade LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth. They can be used with PC, PlayStation consoles (Not XBOX?), and mobile phones.

Other features include memory foam padding covered with breathable fabric for sound isolating fit. As far as battery is concerned, Logitech G435 are claimed to offer up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge. They weigh 165 grams and measure 163x170x71mm.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Logitech G435 Lightspeed, Logitech G435 Lightspeed Price in India, Logitech G435 Lightspeed Specifications, Logitech, Logitech G
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Chinese EdTech Giant New Oriental Laid Off 60,000 Staff After China’s Education Crackdown, Says Founder
Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Headset With Up to 18-Hour Playback Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  2. Realme 9i Spotted on Realme India Store Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  4. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  9. James Webb Space Telescope is Now Fully Deployed, Says NASA
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds With Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming Wireless Headset With Up to 18-Hour Playback Launched in India
  3. Chinese EdTech Giant New Oriental Laid Off 60,000 Staff After China’s Education Crackdown, Says Founder
  4. Signal CEO Moxie Marlinspike Bats for More Independence of Web3 From Centralised Platforms
  5. Realme 9 Pro Reportedly Bags TUV Rheinland Certification, Tipped to Pack 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 120Hz Display, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Bill Murray Playing a Villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  8. Realme K50 Pro Renders Leak, Specifications Tipped to Include 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  9. Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Date Set for January 19: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Trade Mostly Flat After a Healthy Bounce on Sunday, Terra Shines
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com