Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset With Flip-to-Mute Microphone Launched

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset is a watered down version of the Logitech G733 Lightspeed wireless headphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 June 2021 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech G335 headphones are launched in Black, Mint, and White colours

Highlights
  • Logitech G335 headphones are Discord-certified
  • The wired headphones have a wide compatibility
  • Logitech G335 headphones weigh 240 grams

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones have been launched in the US. The new headphones are essentially a watered-down version of the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headset. The Logitech G335 headphones, however, have slimmer ear pads and are wired for an easy plug-and-play experience, the company says. They are also lighter compared to their wireless counterpart. One of the USPs of the latest headphones is that they come with replaceable headband straps and microphone covers, which are sold separately.

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones price, availability

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones are currently available for pre-order in the US. They are priced at $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200) and are expected to ship in July. Logitech has given customers an option to choose from Black, Mint, and White colour options. There is no information about their India availability yet. However, if you are looking for a wireless option, you can consider the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headset priced at Rs. 15,495 in India.

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset specifications, features

The G335 wired gaming headphones from Logitech have a similar design as the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headset. They feature a suspension headband design with an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. Customers get soft, breathable ear cups and mesh material that surrounds the ear to provide an easy fit. There is a volume roller on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute microphone that has a Cardioid (unidirectional) pickup pattern. Logitech says that the headband straps are washable and replaceable. Customers can purchase additional head straps and mic covers from the company website.

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones are equipped with a 40mm driver and are Discord-certified for clear communication. They feature a 3.5mm audio jack, making them compatible with a variety of devices including PCs, Xbox and PlayStation controllers, Nintendo Switch, and all mobile devices with a 3.5mm audio port. These also come bundled with a PC splitter for computers that have separate mic and audio inputs. The headphones weigh 240 grams.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
After Grounding Alibaba's Jack Ma, Chinese Scrutiny Shifts to Rivals at Tencent, ByteDance, JD.com
Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors, 3.5K OLED Display Launched
