Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones have been launched in India. The new gaming headphones sport a design similar to last year's Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headphones in the company's G Series. Where Logitech G335 differs from Logitech G733 is the slimmer ear pads. As per the company, the new headphones are wired for an easy plug-and-play experience. They are also lighter in comparison to Logitech G733. Logitech G355 headphones are also offered with matching reversible headbands that will allow users to customise their gaming headphones.

Logitech G335 price in India, availability

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones are priced at Rs. 6,795. However, they are available to purchase via Amazon at Rs. 6,495. Logitech is offering the wired gaming headphones in Black and White colour options.

Amazon offers Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones with no-cost EMI plans that start at Rs. 306 per month. Additionally, users are given the opportunity to get Rs. 50 as cashback on every purchase of Rs. 500. Furthermore, users with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get 5 percent cashback.

Logitech G335 specifications, features

Design-wise, Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones are very similar to the wireless Logitech G733 Lightspeed. They feature an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpads that Logitech claims make the headphones comfortable for long use. The wired headphones feature a 3.5mm audio jack for easy connectivity to any device — console, mobile, or PC. The headphone come with 40mm neodymium drivers for a crisp, clear sound.

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones feature inbuilt controls, a volume rocker that is located on the earcups, and a flip-to-mute microphone. Logitech also claims that the wired gaming headset is also "Discord certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity." The headphone weigh 240 grams.

The wired headphones from Logitech were launched late last month in the US. Notably, the Indian market doesn't get the Mint colour option, the replaceable headbands, or microphone covers.

