Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Logitech G335 Wired Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Comfortable Fit Launched in India

Logitech G335 Wired Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Comfortable Fit Launched in India

Logitech G335 is available to purchase via Amazon at Rs. 6,495.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 July 2021 17:24 IST
Logitech G335 Wired Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Comfortable Fit Launched in India

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones offer slimmer earcups when compared to Logitech G733

Highlights
  • Logitech G335 wired headphones are priced at Rs. 6,795
  • It will be offered in two colour options — Black and White
  • Logitech G335 design is based off Logitech G733

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones have been launched in India. The new gaming headphones sport a design similar to last year's Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headphones in the company's G Series. Where Logitech G335 differs from Logitech G733 is the slimmer ear pads. As per the company, the new headphones are wired for an easy plug-and-play experience. They are also lighter in comparison to Logitech G733. Logitech G355 headphones are also offered with matching reversible headbands that will allow users to customise their gaming headphones.

Logitech G335 price in India, availability

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones are priced at Rs. 6,795. However, they are available to purchase via Amazon at Rs. 6,495. Logitech is offering the wired gaming headphones in Black and White colour options.

Amazon offers Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones with no-cost EMI plans that start at Rs. 306 per month. Additionally, users are given the opportunity to get Rs. 50 as cashback on every purchase of Rs. 500. Furthermore, users with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get 5 percent cashback.

Logitech G335 specifications, features

Design-wise, Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones are very similar to the wireless Logitech G733 Lightspeed. They feature an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpads that Logitech claims make the headphones comfortable for long use. The wired headphones feature a 3.5mm audio jack for easy connectivity to any device — console, mobile, or PC. The headphone come with 40mm neodymium drivers for a crisp, clear sound.

Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones feature inbuilt controls, a volume rocker that is located on the earcups, and a flip-to-mute microphone. Logitech also claims that the wired gaming headset is also "Discord certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity." The headphone weigh 240 grams.

The wired headphones from Logitech were launched late last month in the US. Notably, the Indian market doesn't get the Mint colour option, the replaceable headbands, or microphone covers.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Logitech G335 Gaming Wired Headphones

Logitech G335 Gaming Wired Headphones

Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wired
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech, Logitech G335 Specifications, Logitech G335 Price in India, Logitech G335 Headphones
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Smartphones, Satellite Data Helped Indigenous Peruvians Save Amazon Rainforest: Study

Related Stories

Logitech G335 Wired Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Comfortable Fit Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  2. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Cartridge Auctions for Record $1.5 Million
  3. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications Tipped by TENAA
  6. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
  8. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: A Budget Galaxy With a Big Battery
  10. Free, Open Internet Under Attack: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
#Latest Stories
  1. Logitech G335 Wired Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Comfortable Fit Launched in India
  2. Smartphones, Satellite Data Helped Indigenous Peruvians Save Amazon Rainforest: Study
  3. Twitter Mistakenly Verifies Fake Accounts, Suspends Them After Being Calling Out
  4. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Update With Nightly SpO2 Tracking, Google Assistant Support to Roll Out Soon
  5. India’s UPI Reaches Bhutan as NPCI’s Overseas Arm Enables UPI-Based Payments in the Neighbouring Country
  6. Sennheiser HD 25 Blue Limited Edition DJ Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications Tipped by Alleged Tenaa Listings; Pricing Leaks
  8. Google Fined EUR 500 Million by French Antitrust Watchdog Over News Copyright Row
  9. Realme Book Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Online; August Launch Tipped
  10. iPhone 13 Series Tipped to Come With Two New Colour Options — Pearl, Sunset Gold
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com