Technology News
loading

Logitech G333 Wired Gaming Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched

Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones are offered in three colours.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 March 2021 12:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Logitech G333 Wired Gaming Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech G333 are compatible with PC, apart from Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch consoles

Highlights
  • Logitech G333 earphones feature an aluminium housing
  • The package comes with a USB Type-C adapter
  • Logitech G333 earphones have tangle-free wires

Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones were launched globally this week. The earphones are packed with two separate drivers in each ear housing to deliver a "powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape". They are equipped with an in-line mic with integrated audio controls, and are claimed to be compatible with PC, mobile, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, among other platforms. The company is also providing a pouch and a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle so that the earphones can be used with smartphones that do not come with a headphone port.

Logitech G333 price, availability

In the US, the Logitech G333 can be purchased at a price of $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,600) from Logitech's online store. The wired gaming earphones are listed in India priced at Rs. 4,995, but are not available for purchase as of now. The earphones have been launched in Black, Purple, and White colour options.

Logitech G333 specifications, features

Logitech G333 earphones are equipped with dual dynamic drivers (5.8mm and 9.2mm) in each ear housing. One driver is to provide bass, and the other one is for mids and highs. The company claims this helps provide an improved soundscape, "revealing every detail of game environments and clearly separating voice chat". As far as design is concerned, the earphones feature a sturdy aluminium housing, and tangle-free flat cables for durability.

As mentioned, the Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones are compatible with PCs, Xbox, PlayStation, as well as Nintendo Switch consoles, mobile devices, and tablets. The earphones have a 3.5mm AUX connector and come with a USB Type-C adapter for those devices without a conventional headphone jack. There is an in-line remote that features a high-quality Electret Condenser Microphone (ECM) and integrated audio controls. The earphones include three sizes of soft silicone ear tips, as well as a soft carrying pouch.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech G333, Logitech G333 Price in India, Logitech G333 Specifications, Logitech, Logitech G333 Price
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Poco X3 Pro Teased to Offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Protection Ahead of Launch
Justice League Snyder Cut Out Now in India on BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, More
Logitech G333 Wired Gaming Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  4. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  5. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Endings, Explained
  7. Instagram to Block Adults From Contacting Underage Users With New Tools
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on First Sale in India Today
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  10. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update With Camera Improvements
  2. EA Play Finally Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; Auto HDR Preview Released for Windows Insiders
  3. BMW Expects 50 Percent Global Sales From Electric Vehicles by 2030, Ramps Up Rollout
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Out Now in India on BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, More
  5. Logitech G333 Wired Gaming Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched
  6. Poco X3 Pro Teased to Offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Protection Ahead of Launch
  7. US Task Force Met to Discuss Recent Microsoft Software Hacks
  8. OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Wear OS by Google, Will Feature ‘Burdenless’ Design
  9. Government Says No Proposal to Appoint Regulator for Social Media
  10. Apple Gets Boost in French Privacy Fight, But Still Faces Probe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com