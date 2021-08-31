Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi Res Audio, Hi Fi Quad DAC Launched

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Launched

G UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 comes with RGB lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, and wired connections including USB Type-C.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 August 2021 15:34 IST
LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Launched

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 has a compact design

Highlights
  • LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 has multiple connectivity options
  • The speaker comes with Bluetooth connectivity as well
  • LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 has DTS Headphone:X technology

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 has been unveiled expanding the company's UltraGear line of gaming hardware. The speaker has a unique look to it paired with RGB lighting. LG says it offers three-dimensional, game-optimised sound, easy controls, and seamless compatibility with both PCs and the latest consoles. The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 is Hi-Res Audio certified and also has a built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO). There are multiple connectivity options — both wires and wireless.

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 price, availability

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 is priced at KRW 549,000 (roughly Rs. 34,700) and will be available in South Korea, the US, and select markets in Europe starting from September. As of now, there is no information on the India availability of the UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9.

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 specifications, features

The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 uses the company's proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology that uses head-related transfer function (HRTF) algorithm, which tunes the game's audio depending on the genre. It also includes a Game Genre Optimiser that has FPS Mode, RTS Mode, racing mode, and more. The gaming speaker also boasts of DTS Headphone:X technology, which provides 7.1 virtual surround sound when using headsets or earphones.

The built-in mics can be used to chat with friends without having to use an external mic or a headset. The speaker also comes with an echo-cancellation algorithm, which is said to suppress background noises. The speaker is Hi-Res Audio certified and has a built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO). The Hi-Fi Quad DAC can be used to its fullest potential on a PC and the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 can also be used as a discrete sound card.

The gaming speaker comes with RGB lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, and wired connections including USB Type-C. The company says the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 has a compact size and can fit neatly between the legs of the UtraGear monitor stands.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9, LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 Price, LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 Specifications, LG UltraGear, LG
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel 5a Overheating and Touchscreen Issues Surface, Company Working on a Fix
LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  4. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Launch Next Week; Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  8. Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Next Month, Runs Same SoC as Redmi 10 Prime
  9. Realme GT Neo Gaming Said to Launch Soon, Price and Specifications Leak
  10. Acer to Launch Its First Smart TV Models in India in September
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile
  2. Free Guy Theatrical Release Date in India Set for September 17, Available in English and Hindi
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour Option: Price in India, Specifications
  4. The Suicide Squad out September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies
  5. Spotify Blend Lets You Create a Curated Playlist With a Friend
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets Fresh Update With New Features, Latest Security Patch: Report
  7. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked Permanently Due to Increase in Cybercrimes, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
  8. Google, Apple Can’t Force Payment Systems on Developers, Says South Korea’s Landmark Bill That Just Passed
  9. Tata Tigor EV With Up to 306 km Range Launched in India Starting Rs. 11.99 Lakhs
  10. LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com