LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 has been unveiled expanding the company's UltraGear line of gaming hardware. The speaker has a unique look to it paired with RGB lighting. LG says it offers three-dimensional, game-optimised sound, easy controls, and seamless compatibility with both PCs and the latest consoles. The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 is Hi-Res Audio certified and also has a built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO). There are multiple connectivity options — both wires and wireless.

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 price, availability

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 is priced at KRW 549,000 (roughly Rs. 34,700) and will be available in South Korea, the US, and select markets in Europe starting from September. As of now, there is no information on the India availability of the UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9.

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 specifications, features

The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 uses the company's proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology that uses head-related transfer function (HRTF) algorithm, which tunes the game's audio depending on the genre. It also includes a Game Genre Optimiser that has FPS Mode, RTS Mode, racing mode, and more. The gaming speaker also boasts of DTS Headphone:X technology, which provides 7.1 virtual surround sound when using headsets or earphones.

The built-in mics can be used to chat with friends without having to use an external mic or a headset. The speaker also comes with an echo-cancellation algorithm, which is said to suppress background noises. The speaker is Hi-Res Audio certified and has a built-in Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO). The Hi-Fi Quad DAC can be used to its fullest potential on a PC and the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 can also be used as a discrete sound card.

The gaming speaker comes with RGB lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, and wired connections including USB Type-C. The company says the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 has a compact size and can fit neatly between the legs of the UtraGear monitor stands.