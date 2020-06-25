Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • LG’s New Tone Free True Wireless Earphones Come With Meridian Audio Technology, Self Cleaning Charging Case

LG’s New Tone Free True Wireless Earphones Come With Meridian Audio Technology, Self-Cleaning Charging Case

The UVnano case uses ultra-violet light to kill germs on the earphones

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 25 June 2020 13:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG’s New Tone Free True Wireless Earphones Come With Meridian Audio Technology, Self-Cleaning Charging Case

Meridian Audio technology promises better sound on these earphones

Highlights
  • LG has announced two new true wireless earphones globally
  • The new LG HBS-FN6 earphones feature ultra-violet disinfection
  • The HBS-FN4 and HBS-FN6 feature Meridian Audio technology

LG has launched two new true wireless earphones globally, the Tone Free HBS-FN4 and HBS-FN6, which come with Meridian Audio technology. Apart from this, the higher-end HBS-FN6 also comes with a UVnano charging case, which uses ultra-violet light to disinfect the earphones automatically when you put them away, keeping them clean for the next time you want to use them. The new LG Tone Free models are expected to go on sale in Europe and the US next month, while availability for other regions - including LG's home market of South Korea - hasn't been announced yet.

The key feature present on both new LG Tone Free models is technology from Meridian Audio, a British manufacturer and developer of high-end audio equipment including speakers and home theatre devices. The true wireless earphones come with Headphone Spatial Processing, which is said to create a soundstage that simulates the listening experience of a loudspeaker on the earphones.

Apart from this, both the HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 models also feature customised equaliser and sound settings by Meridian Audio, including Natural, Immersive, Bass Boost, and Treble Boost. The earphones feature an in-canal fit for better passive noise isolation, and there is also an ambient sound mode to allow users to hear their surroundings by activating the microphones for hear-through.

Both earphones are IPX4-rated for water resistance, and allow access to Google Assistant when used with Android devices. There are touch controls that let users control playback and volume directly on the earphones. Battery life is claimed to up to six hours on the earphones, with an additional two charges from the case, and the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs are supported.

The LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 is the more advanced variant of the two, and comes with a UVnano charging case. Apart from charging the earphones and providing additional off-charger battery life, the case uses ultra-violet light to disinfect the earphones when they are placed inside the case. This method self-cleans the earphones when not in use, and is claimed to eliminate common germs and bacteria on the ear tips and inner mesh of the earphones. This should theoretically reduce the chance of ear infection, and also make it a bit safer and more hygienic for multiple users to use the same earphones.

There's no word on when or if these earphones will launch in India, as the true wireless segment in India is already quite competitive. The premium true wireless segment recently got a boost with the entry of Sony, which has brought the WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless earphones priced at Rs. 9,990 and 18,990 respectively.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Tone Free, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Trump Administration Says Huawei, Hikvision Backed by Chinese Military: Document

Related Stories

LG’s New Tone Free True Wireless Earphones Come With Meridian Audio Technology, Self-Cleaning Charging Case
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Trailer for Rasbhari, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  2. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Picks Up Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie, Dil Bechara
  4. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom With 120Hz Display Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  6. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Comparison : Which to buy?
  8. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India
  9. LG’s New True Wireless Earphones Disinfect Themselves in the Case
  10. Dell G7 Series Gaming Laptops With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Expands Video Streaming in Asia With Iflix Acquisition
  2. TRAI Channel Selector App Launched to Help Easily Modify DTH/ Cable Subscription
  3. Ningmei CR100 Mini PC With Intel J4105 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched
  4. Scientists Discover a New Planet Hidden in a Debris Disk of a Young Star
  5. Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Movie Out in July on Disney+ Hotstar
  6. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get a New Exclusive Map Called Livik, Currently Playable in Beta Version
  7. Delhi Police’s Digital 'ZIPNET' Infrastructure Flaw Put Everyone’s Safety at Risk: Security Researcher
  8. Japan's NTT to Invest $560 Million in NEC to Catch Up in 5G Race
  9. Huawei Loses Out in Singapore 5G Network Provider Bid
  10. Redmi 9A May Just Have Received 3C Certification With 10W Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com