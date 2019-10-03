Technology News
LG Tone+ Free Launched, the Company's First Truly Wireless Earbuds

LG Tone+ Free has a UV light in the charging case

Updated: 3 October 2019 15:21 IST
LG Tone+ Free Launched, the Company's First Truly Wireless Earbuds

LG Tone+ Free are priced at KRW 259,999 (approx. Rs. 15,300)

  • LG Tone+ Free have a noise-cancelling microphone
  • These earbuds offer 6 hours of playback when fully charged
  • The Tone+ Free earbuds are tuned by Meridian Audio

We have seen a steady rise in companies making truly wireless earbuds and the latest smartphone manufacturer to join the league is LG with the Tone+ Free. The new Tone+ Free is a pair of truly wireless earbuds and has Meridian Audio tuning along with a noise cancellation microphone. The LG Tone+ Free earbuds sport a similar design to the Sony WF-1000XM3. Like most other wireless earbuds, these too have a charging unit built into the earbuds case. One cool feature is that the case also has a built-in UV light that disinfects these earbuds.

LG has launched these earbuds in South Korea for KRW 259,999 (approximately Rs. 15,300) and the earbuds are available in Black and White colours. The LG Tone+ Free has a UVnano function where the case of the earbuds has a UV LED which reduces harmful germs. It has a primary microphone for calls and another one for noise-cancellation. The company claims that it recognises voice and noise coming from each microphone and remove the noise. This offers clear audio to the callers.

The LG Tone+ Free is capable of fast charging and LG claims that the earbuds will offer one hour of audio playback with just 5 minutes of charge. Once the earbuds are completely charged, they provide 6 hours of audio playback. These earbuds also have an IPX4 rating for water-resistance which means that these can be used while running and working out making them sweat-proof.

There are touchpads on both the earbuds and those can be used to play/ pause music. Holding down the touchpad summons the Google Assistant and the earbuds wait for a voice command. The LG Tone+ Free in black are set to go on sale on October 28, while the white variant will go on sale in November. LG has started pre-orders for black variants from October 1 till October 14.

Aditya Shenoy

