Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • LG Tone Free HBS FN7 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched

The LG Tone Free FN7 also features Meridian Audio tuning

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 26 October 2020 13:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched

The LG Tone Free FN7 has a UVnano charging case

Highlights
  • LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 comes with active noise cancellation
  • The UVnano case kills bacteria on the earphones
  • The headset also features Meridian Audio tuning

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 true wireless earphones have been launched, and are available to buy in the company's home market of South Korea already. The true wireless headset features active noise cancellation, as well as LG's UVnano technology for the charging case that sanitises the earphones through UV rays to kill bacteria on the earpieces. The LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 is the latest in the company's true wireless lineup, which also features the HBS-FN4 and HBS-FN6 earphones, launched earlier this year.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 pricing and availability

Apart from South Korea where the earphones are already available at KRW 219,000 (roughly Rs. 14,300) in Glossy White and Matte Black colour variants, the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 are also slated to launch in key markets of North America, Europe, and Asia. The price is a fair bit higher than the $150 (approximately Rs. 11,100) price of the LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 that was launched earlier this year.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 specifications and features

The key feature on the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 is active noise cancellation, which uses a three-microphone system in each earpiece to hear external noise and cancel it out. There is also sound tuning by Meridian Audio, a British manufacturer of loudspeakers and other audio equipment. The headset has a claimed battery life of five hours on the earpieces, and a total of 15 hours with the case with ANC on. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.1, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

The charging case of the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 has the company's UVnano technology, which uses UV light to sanitise the earphones. The feature is said to kill up to 99.9 percent of certain types of bacteria; it's worth pointing out here that the technology isn't rated to kill viruses such as the novel Coronavirus. The earphones also feature an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance, and the case offers wireless charging.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Tone Free HBS-FN7, LG Tone Free, True Wireless Earphones, Bluetooth, LG Tone Free FN7, LG Tone Free FN7 Price, Meridian Audio, LG Tone Free FN7 Features, Active noise cancellation
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
India Ranks Behind Pakistan, Nepal in Global Mobile Data Speeds in September: Ookla
Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store in India to Fix an Issue

Related Stories

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Ranks Behind Pakistan, Nepal in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla
  2. OnePlus Nord N100 Price, Release Date Surface Online
  3. iPhone 12 Durability Test Shows It's Tougher Than the iPhone 11
  4. Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store to Fix an Issue
  5. Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor to Launch on November 2
  6. LG Q52 With 6.6-Inch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. FAU-G Teaser Offers Glimpse Into Game’s Brawler Mechanics
  8. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Get Second Update in October With Minor Fixes
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29 With Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 DualSense Unboxing Video Shows Controller Can Connect to PC, Android Phones
  2. PlayStation 5 DualSense Unboxing Video Shows Controller Can Connect to PC, Android Phones
  3. Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store in India to Fix an Issue
  4. Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition to Launch on October 27, General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms
  5. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  6. India Ranks Behind Pakistan, Nepal in Global Mobile Data Speeds in September: Ookla
  7. Samsung, Stanford Collaborate to Develop 10,000ppi OLED Display, Could Result in VR Headset Advancements
  8. ByteDance Said to Be in Early Talks to List Its Chinese Short Video App Douyin in Hong Kong
  9. Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Wraps Production
  10. Google Removes Three Popular Apps for Children Over Privacy Violations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com