LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 true wireless earphones have been launched, and are available to buy in the company's home market of South Korea already. The true wireless headset features active noise cancellation, as well as LG's UVnano technology for the charging case that sanitises the earphones through UV rays to kill bacteria on the earpieces. The LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 is the latest in the company's true wireless lineup, which also features the HBS-FN4 and HBS-FN6 earphones, launched earlier this year.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 pricing and availability

Apart from South Korea where the earphones are already available at KRW 219,000 (roughly Rs. 14,300) in Glossy White and Matte Black colour variants, the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 are also slated to launch in key markets of North America, Europe, and Asia. The price is a fair bit higher than the $150 (approximately Rs. 11,100) price of the LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 that was launched earlier this year.

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 specifications and features

The key feature on the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 is active noise cancellation, which uses a three-microphone system in each earpiece to hear external noise and cancel it out. There is also sound tuning by Meridian Audio, a British manufacturer of loudspeakers and other audio equipment. The headset has a claimed battery life of five hours on the earpieces, and a total of 15 hours with the case with ANC on. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.1, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

The charging case of the LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 has the company's UVnano technology, which uses UV light to sanitise the earphones. The feature is said to kill up to 99.9 percent of certain types of bacteria; it's worth pointing out here that the technology isn't rated to kill viruses such as the novel Coronavirus. The earphones also feature an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance, and the case offers wireless charging.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.