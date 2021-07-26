Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, and Tone Free FP5 TWS Earbuds With Meridian Sound, UVnano Case Launched

LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, and Tone Free FP5 TWS Earbuds With Meridian Sound, UVnano Case Launched

LG Tone Free FP9 comes with a Plug & Wireless feature that lets you experience wireless sound even with devices that don’t have wireless connectivity.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 July 2021 18:32 IST
LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, and Tone Free FP5 TWS Earbuds With Meridian Sound, UVnano Case Launched

LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8 come in three colours

Highlights
  • LG has not shared pricing for the Tone Free FP series
  • LG Tone Free FP8 supports wireless charging
  • LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8 come with UVnano cases

LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, and Tone Free FP5 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have launched as the new 2021 LG Tone Free line up. All three models feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and the LG Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 also come with “hygiene-boosting” UVnano charging cases. These are offered in multiple colour options and are IPX4 certified, which means that they are protected from "splashes of water". The LG Tone Free FP8 also comes with wireless charging.

LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, Tone Free FP5: Price

LG has not shared pricing for the LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, or Tone Free FP5 yet. They will be available in select markets starting this month. The LG Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 will be offered in Charcoal Black, Haze Gold, and Pearl White colours. The LG Tone Free FP5 will be offered in Charcoal Black and Pearl White.

As of now, LG has not confirmed whether the TWS earbuds from LG will come to the Indian market.

LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, Tone Free FP5: Specifications, features

The Tone Free FP series comes with a short stem design with in-ear tips. They have been tuned by Meridian Audio and feature active noise cancellation. LG has used medical-grade ear gels on the TWS earbuds, and all three models have three mics each. They come with features like multi pairing, swift pairing, and compatibility with both iOS and Android. The LG Tone Free FP9 also comes with Plug & Wireless feature that uses the charging case as a Bluetooth convertor — you connect the case to your device using a USB-C to 3.5mm cable, and this can transmit audio to the buds even on devices that don't have Bluetooth.

LG Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 have a claimed total battery life of up to 24 hours with 10 hours from the earbuds themselves after a single charge. The LG Tone Free FP5, however, have a slightly shorter 22-hour battery life with eight hours from the earbuds. When it comes to charging, the LG Tone Free FP9 and LG Tone Free FP5 have USB Type-C ports on the charging case while the LG Tone Free FP8 supports wireless charging, along with wired charging.

The Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 come with UVnano charging cases which as per LG reduce bacteria on the earbuds' speaker mesh by 99.9 percent in five minutes. This feature works on the LG Tone Free FP8 both when charging wirelessly or with a wire.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Tone Free FP9, LG Tone Free FP9 Specifications, LG Tone Free FP8, LG Tone Free FP5, LG Tone Free FP5 Specifications, LG, LG Tone Free FP8 Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Vacuum Cleaner Review: Home Cleaning at Its Finest
LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, and Tone Free FP5 TWS Earbuds With Meridian Sound, UVnano Case Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Appliances
  2. HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  3. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Begins: All the Best Deals and Offers
  6. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  7. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With Latest AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU, Nvidia GPU Launched
  8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Teased in New Inverse Scale Colour Option, Spotted on JD.com
  2. LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, and Tone Free FP5 TWS Earbuds With Meridian Sound, UVnano Case Launched
  3. Tesla's Plans for Manufacturing Long-Range Batteries Under Scrutiny After Cancellations
  4. Oppo Watch 2 Design Leaked via Renders, Tipped to Feature Calling, Navigation Support
  5. MSI GP Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Series Gaming Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Series Teased to Launch on August 5: All Details
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers for Kitchen Appliances
  8. Indian Decor Brand The Rug Republic Starts Accepting Cryptocurrency for Payments: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Come With 65W Fast Charging Support, Model Numbers Tipped
  10. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com