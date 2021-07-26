LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, and Tone Free FP5 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have launched as the new 2021 LG Tone Free line up. All three models feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and the LG Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 also come with “hygiene-boosting” UVnano charging cases. These are offered in multiple colour options and are IPX4 certified, which means that they are protected from "splashes of water". The LG Tone Free FP8 also comes with wireless charging.

LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, Tone Free FP5: Price

LG has not shared pricing for the LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, or Tone Free FP5 yet. They will be available in select markets starting this month. The LG Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 will be offered in Charcoal Black, Haze Gold, and Pearl White colours. The LG Tone Free FP5 will be offered in Charcoal Black and Pearl White.

As of now, LG has not confirmed whether the TWS earbuds from LG will come to the Indian market.

LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8, Tone Free FP5: Specifications, features

The Tone Free FP series comes with a short stem design with in-ear tips. They have been tuned by Meridian Audio and feature active noise cancellation. LG has used medical-grade ear gels on the TWS earbuds, and all three models have three mics each. They come with features like multi pairing, swift pairing, and compatibility with both iOS and Android. The LG Tone Free FP9 also comes with Plug & Wireless feature that uses the charging case as a Bluetooth convertor — you connect the case to your device using a USB-C to 3.5mm cable, and this can transmit audio to the buds even on devices that don't have Bluetooth.

LG Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 have a claimed total battery life of up to 24 hours with 10 hours from the earbuds themselves after a single charge. The LG Tone Free FP5, however, have a slightly shorter 22-hour battery life with eight hours from the earbuds. When it comes to charging, the LG Tone Free FP9 and LG Tone Free FP5 have USB Type-C ports on the charging case while the LG Tone Free FP8 supports wireless charging, along with wired charging.

The Tone Free FP9 and Tone Free FP8 come with UVnano charging cases which as per LG reduce bacteria on the earbuds' speaker mesh by 99.9 percent in five minutes. This feature works on the LG Tone Free FP8 both when charging wirelessly or with a wire.