Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched

LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched

LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS earbuds carry a price tag of EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 July 2021 14:48 IST
LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: LG

LG Tone Free DFP8W earbuds come with a UVnano wireless charging case

Highlights
  • LG Tone Free DFP8W earbuds are initially listed on the LG Germany site
  • The TWS earbuds have IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant rating
  • LG Tone Free DFP8W earbuds have Meridian-tuned audio

LG Tone Free DFP8W true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been unveiled by the South Korean company with active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 24 hours of battery life. The earbuds come with a UVnano charging case that is claimed to remove 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the speaker membranes in five minutes. LG Tone Free DFP8W are tuned by British audio system maker Meridian, coupled with a proprietary Flex Action Bass technology for an enhanced audio experience.

LG Tone Free DFP8W price, availability

LG Tone Free DFP8W price is set at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900), and the earbuds are listed on the LG Germany site in Charcoal Black, Haze Gold, and Pearl White colours. However, their availability details are yet to be revealed.

LG Tone Free DFP8W specifications, features

LG Tone Free DFP8W come with 8mm dynamic drivers that are designed to provide a high-fidelity experience. The earbuds also have three dedicated microphones — two of them are used for enabling voice calls, while the remaining one is meant for enabling ANC. LG has additionally provided options to switch between two sound modes — Ambient and Chat. The earbuds come with three medical-grade eartips to provide an ergonomic fit for a large number of people. Further, there is an IPX4-rated build to provide sweat and water resistance.

On the connectivity front, LG Tone Free DFP8W earbuds have Bluetooth v5.2 along with support for multi-pairing with up to five devices. There is also support for Google Fast Pairing and Windows Swift Pair protocols.

For gamers, LG Tone Free DFP8W come with a game mode that can be adjusted and enabled using LG Tone Free app on their phones. The dedicated mode is claimed to offer a spatial, immersive sound experience.

LG has bundled the charging case with the earbuds that supports wireless charging in addition to wired charging via USB Type-C. The charging case also offers a fast charging option that can deliver up to an hour of music playback with just five minutes of charge. Furthermore, it includes an ultraviolet (UV) light that is claimed to kill bacteria and germs on the earphones.

The touch-controlled earbuds also have Google Assistant and Siri voice command support. In terms of battery life, you'll get up to 10 hours of usage from the earbuds without ANC (or six hours with ANC). The bundled chase provides up to 14 hours of additional backup when using the earbuds without ANC.

While LG Tone Free DFP8W earbuds measure 21.2x28.3x23.2mm and weigh 5.6 grams, their charging case measures 54.5x54.5x30.0mm and weighs 39 grams.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Tone Free DFP8W Price, LG Tone Free DFP8W Specifications, LG Tone Free DFP8W, LG
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
This Robot May Just Be What Retailers Need in Their Warehouses

Related Stories

    LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Soon to Be Temporarily Shut Down
    2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
    3. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
    4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
    5. Trailblazing Female Pilot Will Go to Space at Age 82 With Jeff Bezos
    6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
    7. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
    8. Everything You Need to Know About Black Widow
    9. This Face Mask Tech Can Detect COVID-19 in Your Breath Within 90 Minutes
    10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
    #Latest Stories
    1. TikTok Back in Pakistan After Court Revokes Ban Over Objectionable Content
    2. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
    3. This Robot May Just Be What Retailers Need in Their Warehouses
    4. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch, Football Most Engaging
    5. Microsoft's Blue Screen of Death Will Be Changing to Black in Windows 11
    6. Jio Emergency Data Loan Facility Launched, Offers Up to 5GB of High-Speed Internet Access on Pay-Later Basis
    7. This Face Mask Tech Uses Biosensors to Detect COVID-19 in Your Breath Within 90 Minutes
    8. Elon Musk Congratulates Tesla on Producing, Delivering 200,000 Cars and Achieving 150 Percent YoY Rise in Q2
    9. Twitter Unblocks Accounts of Belarus 'Embassies' Suspended After Accusations of Identity Theft
    10. Hackers Breached Several MPs' Email Accounts, Poland Says
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com