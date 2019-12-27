Technology News
loading

LG to Launch New Range of Premium Soundbars at CES 2020

The new LG soundbar range supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound formats.

By | Updated: 27 December 2019 12:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG to Launch New Range of Premium Soundbars at CES 2020

The soundbar range has been developed with Meridian Audio

Highlights
  • LG’s new soundbars will be unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas
  • The new range comes with key features and improvements
  • The flagship SN11RG soundbar is a 7.1.4-channel speaker system

LG is best known for its smartphones and televisions, but it also offer a highly-rated range of audio products. Apart from the basics such as headphones and wireless speakers, LG also sells various home theatre products such as speaker systems and soundbars. The South Korean electronics conglomerate is set to launch its new range of soundbars at CES 2020, which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas. LG has announced that the upgraded soundbar range is designed to fit in perfectly with the company's high-end 55-inch and 65-inch televisions.

The company has announced that it will launch a new lineup of soundbars at CES 2020 in January, including the SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, and SN8YG models. All of these soundbars are premium models, and are meant to be used primarily with LG's high-end televisions. While full details will be revealed at CES, the company has claimed that the soundbars will feature premium audio quality, easy connectivity, smart functionality, and sleek design.

LG has worked with Meridian Audio, a British high-end manufacturer of speakers and audio products, in the development of the new soundbar range. Apart from this, the new models will have premium features such as 4K passthrough, support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound formats, and compatibility with the optional SPK8 wireless rear speaker kit. The flagship SN11RG model is a 7.1.4-channel soundbar system with a subwoofer and rear speakers included in the package.

More details on the new soundbars will be revealed at the launch event at CES 2020 itself. LG is expected to have a strong presence at the annual tech show, showcasing its entire range of products as well as launching some of its big new products for 2020. This will include webOS Auto, said to be a competitor to Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, Soundbars, CES 2020
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Oppo Reno 3 vs Oppo Reno 2: Price, Specifications Compared
Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Now Rumoured to Launch on February 11

Related Stories

LG to Launch New Range of Premium Soundbars at CES 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Reduces Rs. 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan Validity, Now Lasts 56 Days
  2. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Pops Up on Certification Site
  4. LG to Launch New Range of Premium Soundbars at CES 2020
  5. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 Now on Open Sale in India
  6. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  7. Realme X50 5G ‘Polar’ Colour Option Teased in New Render
  8. WhatsApp Delete Messages Feature to Work as a Group ‘Cleaning Tool’: Report
  9. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  10. Sony Said to Be Using Hole-Punch Display in Upcoming Xperia Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X50 5G Teased to Include Side Fingerprint Sensor, Offer Two Day Battery Life
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Now Rumoured to Launch on February 11
  3. WhatsApp Delete Messages Feature to Work as a Group ‘Cleaning Tool’, App’s Latest Beta for iPhone Suggests
  4. LG to Launch New Range of Premium Soundbars at CES 2020
  5. Dish TV Launches New SD, HD Combo Packs for Bengali Subscribers
  6. IIT Delhi Files 150 Patents in 2019, Highest Ever in a Year
  7. Airtel Rs. 558 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised, Validity Reduced to 56 Days: All Details
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Surfaces on Certification Site, Dual-Mode 5G Connectivity Tipped
  9. Realme X50 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC to Launch on January 7, Company Announces
  10. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Dual-Mode 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.