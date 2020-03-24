Technology News
Lenovo Working on Square-Shaped True Wireless Earbuds, Patent Filing Hints

The charging case for the rumoured earbuds is also square-shaped.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 24 March 2020 19:04 IST
Lenovo had last month launched its true wireless HT10 Pro earbuds in India

  • The patent filing showed a pink and white colour scheme
  • Lenovo had recently launched a series of audio products in India
  • It is not yet known if Lenovo will actually bring these to the market

Lenovo had recently launched a range of audio products in India, including a pair of true wireless earbuds and a pair of Bluetooth-enabled over-the-ear headphones. The company is now reported to be working on another set of true wireless earbuds, a new design patent indicates. According to a report that cites a patent filing at the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China, Lenovo is working on a square-shaped flat body wireless earbuds design, with a square-shaped charging case that charges via USB Type-C.

A report by 91Mobiles cites the patent filing, which shows the rather unusual design language that Lenovo has opted for on its truly wireless earbuds. The patent filing shows flat surface square-shaped earbuds, which could possibly touch sensitive, for functionalities like control play/pause, skip track, volume, take and end calls and more, the report says. A render within the patent filing shows pink and white colour scheme on the wireless earbuds with a flower-like design on them.

lenovo true wireless earbuds patent feature 91mobiles Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

lenovo true wireless earbuds patent 91mobile Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The charging case on the rumoured Lenovo true wireless earbuds is also a square-shaped case, with rounded edges. The charging case comes with USB Type-C charging support and has two slots where the earbuds will be placed. The charging pin for charging the earbuds will be on the side of the earbud slots. However, it cannot be said that Lenovo will ever bring these truly wireless earbuds to the market. As with any patent filing, patents just serve to show technology the company is exploring, and do not indicate the product will ever be launched.

Lenovo had last month launched its HT10 truly wireless earbuds for a price of Rs. 4,499. The Lenovo HT10 Pro came with an identical design as the HT10 (non-pro) earbuds, but came with the new EQ technology which uses different frequencies for different kind of audio. The EQ technology offers two modes – Pure Music and Extra Bass – which enable users to switch frequencies easily just by pressing a single button.

Further reading: Lenovo, True Wireless Earbuds, Lenovo Headphones
