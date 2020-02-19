Technology News
  Lenovo HT10 Pro True Wireless Earphones With EQ Technology to Launch in India Soon, Price Revealed

Lenovo HT10 Pro True Wireless Earphones With EQ Technology to Launch in India Soon, Price Revealed

The Lenovo HT10 Pro is set to be priced in India at Rs. 4,499. The design of the earbuds is identical to the vanilla HT10 earbuds launched last year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 February 2020 15:08 IST
Lenovo HT10 Pro True Wireless Earphones With EQ Technology to Launch in India Soon, Price Revealed

Lenovo HT10 Pro is said to support aptX Audio for improved audio quality

Highlights
  • Lenovo HT10 Pro is touted to offer 200 hours of standby time
  • EQ technology offers dual frequencies for different music genres
  • The Lenovo HT10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm 3020 chipset

Lenovo is teasing the arrival of its new HT10 Pro TWS earbuds in India. The company says that the upcoming earbuds will be equipped with a new EQ technology for better sound at a low price bracket. The Lenovo HT10 Pro will be an amplified variant of the Lenovo HT10TWS launched in September last year, and its price in India has also been revealed. The new EQ technology brings two preset equaliser frequencies on a low-cost device. The company says that this was currently only possible in very high-end devices.

Lenovo HT10 Pro price in India

The Lenovo HT10 Pro is set to be priced in India at Rs. 4,499. The company has sent out a teaser mail confirming that the Lenovo HT10 Pro earbuds will launch in India soon. It has even shared an image that shows the HT10 Pro to be identical in design as the HT10 earbuds. The Pro variant will come with a few improvements, including the new EQ technology. To recall, the HT10 earbuds were launched in India last September, with a price tag of Rs. 3,999.

Lenovo HT10 Pro features, specifications

Explaining the new EQ technology, the company notes that it enables the user to experience different frequency of music by switching modes. For instance, clarity of sound matters for light soothing music, whereas heavy bass is often preferred for dance numbers. The new technology offers two modes – Pure Music and Extra Bass – to enable users to switch frequencies easily just by pressing a single button. Lenovo notes that this technology was earlier available only on high-end audio devices, but the new EQ technology brings it to low-cost devices as well.

Other features of the HT10 Pro include dual microphone, waterproof capabilities, and ergonomic design. It is touted to offer up to 48 hours of play time (including battery backup of charging case) and 200 hours standby time. The Pro variant is powered by the same Qualcomm 3020 chipset, and offers Bluetooth v5 support with 20 metre range as well. Lastly, the HT10 Pro supports aptX Audio for improved audio quality as well.

Further reading: Lenovo HT10 Pro, Lenovo HT10 Pro Price in India, Lenovo HT10 Pro Specifications, Lenovo HT10 Pro Features, Lenovo HT10 Pro India Launch, Lenovo

Further reading: Lenovo HT10 Pro, Lenovo HT10 Pro Price in India, Lenovo HT10 Pro Specifications, Lenovo HT10 Pro Features, Lenovo HT10 Pro India Launch, Lenovo
Lenovo HT10 Pro True Wireless Earphones With EQ Technology to Launch in India Soon, Price Revealed
