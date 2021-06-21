Lava Probuds were launched in India on Monday, marking the company's entry into the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones segment. The new earbuds have an in-ear design that has been created after performing various trials and studying inner ear contours, Lava claims. They come with a charging case and claim to offer 25 hours of total playback time. Lava says the Probuds are IPX5 water and sweat resistant, featuring. The earbuds have 11.6mm drivers and are powered by the MediaTek Airoha chipset.

Lava Probuds price in India, sale

The new Lava Probuds TWS earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 2,199. They will be available via the Lava e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart online stores from June 24. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) wherein a few buyers will get a chance to grab the earbuds for just Re. 1 as part of an introductory offer. Lava will make only a limited amount of Probuds available for this offer. It comes in a single black colour finish and will bundle a one-year warranty.

Lava Probuds features

The new Lava Probuds are backed by a 55mAh battery inside each earbud and a 500mAh battery inside the charging case. Together with the charging case, the Lava Probuds claim to offer 25 hours of playback time. They come with 11.6mm advanced drivers and are powered by the MediaTek Airoha chipset. The earbuds claim to deliver deep bass and enable minimal voice distortion during calls.

Lava Probuds TWS earbuds come with an instant ‘Wake and Pair Technology' which power on the earbuds and enter connection mode as soon as charging case lid is opened. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The total weight is listed to be 77 grams. Lava Probuds are IPX5 certified for water and sweat resistance. Users can access voice assistant function by tapping twice on the right earbud.

