Lava Probuds N2 neckband-style wireless earphones were launched in India on Monday. The in-ear Bluetooth earphones are offered in two colour options and feature 10mm dynamic drivers that are claimed to deliver superior bass. Lava Probuds N2 come with a dual connectivity feature that allows users to connect the earphones with two devices at the same time. The wireless earphones have magnetic locks and they come with a 110mAh battery capacity. They are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance as well.

Lava Probuds N2 price in India, availability

Lava Probuds N2 earphones are priced at Rs. 1,199 in India. The pair are offered in Teal Green and Midnight Black colour options. Lava Probuds N2 are listed for purchase via the Lava e-store, as well as e-commerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart. They can be purchased through the company's offline stores as well.

Additionally, Lava is offering a one-year replacement warranty against manufacturing defects on the product.

Lava Probuds N2 specifications, features

Lava Probuds N2 neckband wireless earphones are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers that have a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 102dB, and impedance of 32 Ohms for better sound quality.

They are made up of silicone and have a lightweight ergonomic design, the company claims. The Lava Probuds N2 feature magnetic locks said to ensure a comfortable fit around the neck while wearing them for long durations. The earplugs are offered in small and large sizes. Lava claims that the neckband have been tested to fit every ear contour.

Users can control calls and music playbacks with the in-built panel key control on the device. As mentioned, Lava Probuds N2 come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and support dual connectivity to enable pairing with two devices at the same time. They provide alerts for incoming calls as well. The earphones are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

The new Lava Probuds N2 neckband earphones are packed with 110mAh battery capacity. The total charge time is advertised as 120 minutes. The earphones are said to offer up to 12 hours of music playback with a single charge. Lava claims that a 20-minute charge gives Lava Probuds N2 up to 4 hours of playback time and a standby time of 120 hours. The earphones weigh ‎25 grams.

