Lava Probuds N1 neckband-style wireless earphones were launched in India on Tuesday, October 19. The in-ear Bluetooth earphones are offered in two colour options and feature dual connectivity that supports users to connect with two devices at the same time. Lava Probuds N1 have two 10mm dynamic drivers to ensure stereo sound and balanced bass. The earphones will provide vibration alerts when the user gets a call on the paired smartphone. The wireless earphones come with a 220mAh battery and are said to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life.

Lava Probuds N1 price in India, availability

Lava Probuds N1 earphones are priced at Rs. 1,499. They are offered in Charcoal Grey and Berry Blue colour options. Lava Probuds N1 are available for purchase via the Lava e-store and Amazon.

Additionally, Lava is offering a one-year replacement warranty against manufacturing defects on the product.

Lava Probuds N1 specifications, features

Lava's first-ever neckband wireless earphones are powered by dual 10mm drivers that have a frequency response range of 50–80,000Hz and an impedance of 32 Ohms for better bass and sound quality.

The earphones are made up of a combination of metal and silicone and have a lightweight ergonomic design as well. Lava Probuds N1 have magnetic earbuds that stick together when hanging around your neck to secure comfort while wearing for long durations. The earplugs are made up of silicone. There is a dedicated slider to switch power on and off. Lava claims that the neckband has been tested to fit every ear contour.

Lava Probuds N1 support dual connectivity to enable pairing with two devices at the same time. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and will give vibration alerts for incoming calls. The earphones are IPX5 rated for sweatproof and water resistance. They support hands-free calling as well.

The new Lava Probuds N1 neckband earphones are packed with 220mAh battery capacity and support fast charging. The earphones are said to offer up to 30 hours of playtime and up to 200 hours of standby time on a single charge. Lava states that a 20-minute charge gives Lava Probuds N1 up to eight hours of playback time. The earphones weigh ‎45 grams as per the Amazon listing.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.