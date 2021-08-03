Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With Bragi AI Based Gestures, Dirac HD Sound Launched: Price, Specifications

Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With Bragi AI-Based Gestures, Dirac HD Sound Launched: Price, Specifications

Klipsch T5 II ANC Mclaren Edition has also been launched for Formula 1 fans.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 August 2021 19:05 IST
Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With Bragi AI-Based Gestures, Dirac HD Sound Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Klipsch

Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones are offered in Copper, Gunmetal, and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones come with IPX4 certification
  • The TWS earphones get Dirac HD sound for crisper, clearer audio
  • Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones get Qi Wireless charging

Klipsch T5 II ANC true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) and wireless charging were launched on Monday. The TWS earphones also offer Bragi-developed artificial intelligence (AI) powered gesture controls called Bragi Moves. The newly launched earbuds are the next generation of the Klipsch T5 earbuds launched in 2019 that didn't offer ANC or wireless charging. The 2020 model of Klipsch T5 earbuds also didn't offer ANC, and wireless charging was only available on the Sport models. Along with the vanilla Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones, the company is also launching the Klipsch T5 II ANC Mclaren Edition TWS earphones.

Klipsch T5 II ANC price

The newly launched Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones are priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,200). For Formula 1 fans, the company has introduced the Klipsch T5 II ANC Mclaren Edition TWS earphones for $349 (roughly Rs. 25,900). The vanilla Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones are offered in Copper, Gunmetal, and Silver colour options, while the Mclaren Edition earphones come in a carbon-fibre finish with Mclaren Papaya Orange accents and mould on the outer case mimics the tread pattern of a Formula 1 car's tyre. Both TWS earphones are available to purchase from the official website and Worldwide Stereo. For now, there are no details about India pricing or availability.

Klipsch T5 II ANC specifications

The Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones feature ANC and wireless charging, which were scarce features in its predecessors. Its ANC employs the use of dual microphones. The earphones feature a redesigned 5.8mm driver with a thinner diaphragm to give a claimed improvement in sound quality across the range of frequencies on offer.

As mentioned, the Klipsch T5 II ANC and Klipsch T5 II ANC Mclaren Edition TWS earphones support Bragi's AI-powered hand-free gesture controls. Users will be able to answer calls by nodding or skip tracks by shaking their head. Klipsch and Bragi announced that more features will be offered in the future. Additionally, it features Dirac HD sound quality that is claimed to improve staging, sound quality, clarity, voice, and bass.

The Klipsch T5 II ANC also get IPX4 certification for splash resistance. The Klipsch Connect App to manage various functionalities of the TWS earphones — EQ presets, access to advanced features, firmware updates, quick setup guides, one-tap access support, and battery status — and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Both earphones also come with six earbuds of different sizes that Klipsch claims will give a better fit to its users.

The TWS earphones can be charged wirelessly using Qi-compatible chargers. Klipsch claims that the TWS earphones can last up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 5 hours with ANC switched on. The Klipsch T5 II ANC can provide up to 21 hours of playback with the charging case and up to 15 hours of playback with ANC switched on.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Klipsch, Klipsch T5 II ANC, Klipsch T5 II ANC Mclaren Edition, Klipsch T5 II ANC Price, Specifications, ANC, Bragi, Bragi Moves, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Dirac, Dirac HD Sound, Qi, Wireless Charging
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Their Android Smartphone, iPhone Camera
WhatsApp for iPhone Getting 'View Once' Feature for Photos and Videos
Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With Bragi AI-Based Gestures, Dirac HD Sound Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  3. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  4. WhatsApp for iPhone Starts Getting ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos
  5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Laptops Launched in India
  8. Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for iPhone Getting 'View Once' Feature for Photos and Videos
  2. Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With Bragi AI-Based Gestures, Dirac HD Sound Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Their Android Smartphone, iPhone Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Prices Leak Ahead of This Month's Expected Launch
  5. Cryptocurrency Exchange Independent Reserve Gets Singapore Nod on Digital Token Services
  6. Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds Launched Targeting Video Conferencing
  7. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 30-Series Graphics Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Working on Extending End-to-End Encryption to Local Backups: Report
  9. 1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India
  10. Pentagon Tests AI-Powered Information System That Could Give It Ability to 'See Days in Advance'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com