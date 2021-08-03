Klipsch T5 II ANC true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) and wireless charging were launched on Monday. The TWS earphones also offer Bragi-developed artificial intelligence (AI) powered gesture controls called Bragi Moves. The newly launched earbuds are the next generation of the Klipsch T5 earbuds launched in 2019 that didn't offer ANC or wireless charging. The 2020 model of Klipsch T5 earbuds also didn't offer ANC, and wireless charging was only available on the Sport models. Along with the vanilla Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones, the company is also launching the Klipsch T5 II ANC Mclaren Edition TWS earphones.

Klipsch T5 II ANC price

The newly launched Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones are priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,200). For Formula 1 fans, the company has introduced the Klipsch T5 II ANC Mclaren Edition TWS earphones for $349 (roughly Rs. 25,900). The vanilla Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones are offered in Copper, Gunmetal, and Silver colour options, while the Mclaren Edition earphones come in a carbon-fibre finish with Mclaren Papaya Orange accents and mould on the outer case mimics the tread pattern of a Formula 1 car's tyre. Both TWS earphones are available to purchase from the official website and Worldwide Stereo. For now, there are no details about India pricing or availability.

Klipsch T5 II ANC specifications

The Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS earphones feature ANC and wireless charging, which were scarce features in its predecessors. Its ANC employs the use of dual microphones. The earphones feature a redesigned 5.8mm driver with a thinner diaphragm to give a claimed improvement in sound quality across the range of frequencies on offer.

As mentioned, the Klipsch T5 II ANC and Klipsch T5 II ANC Mclaren Edition TWS earphones support Bragi's AI-powered hand-free gesture controls. Users will be able to answer calls by nodding or skip tracks by shaking their head. Klipsch and Bragi announced that more features will be offered in the future. Additionally, it features Dirac HD sound quality that is claimed to improve staging, sound quality, clarity, voice, and bass.

The Klipsch T5 II ANC also get IPX4 certification for splash resistance. The Klipsch Connect App to manage various functionalities of the TWS earphones — EQ presets, access to advanced features, firmware updates, quick setup guides, one-tap access support, and battery status — and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Both earphones also come with six earbuds of different sizes that Klipsch claims will give a better fit to its users.

The TWS earphones can be charged wirelessly using Qi-compatible chargers. Klipsch claims that the TWS earphones can last up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 5 hours with ANC switched on. The Klipsch T5 II ANC can provide up to 21 hours of playback with the charging case and up to 15 hours of playback with ANC switched on.