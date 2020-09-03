JBL has launched a bunch of Bluetooth speakers and hearables. The company has unveiled the JBL Club Pro+, JBL 225TWS and the JBL Endurance Peak II truly wireless earbuds, and a new Quantum 50 wired headphones. In the speakers segment, JBL has launched the Xtreme 3 rugged speaker, the PartyBox On-The-Go and PartyBox 310 speaker, Go 3 and Clip 4 compact speaker. The new earphones range starts from $29.95 (roughly Rs. 2,200 ) and the Go 3 speaker range starts from $39.95 (roughly Rs. 2,900).

JBL new wireless, wired audio range

Adding to its hearables portfolio, the JBL Club Pro+ is reported to be equipped with active noise cancellation, IPX4 water resistance, and independent left/right connection. There's support for USB Type-C port for charging, and the earbuds also support wireless charging. These earbuds also offer touch controls and support Google Assistant. The JBL Club Pro+ are priced at $199.95 (roughly Rs. 14,700) and these will go on sale via JBL.com starting October 25.

The new JBL Endurance Peak II earbuds have wraparound ear hooks for a more secure fit during sports or exercising. These earbuds have IPX7 water resistance and offer 30 hours of total playback time. JBL Endurance Peak II are priced at $99.95 (roughly Rs. 7,300) and will be available via JBL.com starting October 25.

For all those who love wired headphones, the new JBL Quantum 50 have been launched as the latest offering. These come with 8.6mm drivers and a microphone that is positioned closer to the mouth for better call quality. The headphones are priced at $29.95 (roughly Rs. 2,200), and will go on sale via JBL.com starting September 4.

In the UK market, JBL has also introduced the JBL 225TWS earbuds with bigger bass and better battery life than the predecessor 220TWS. These are priced at GBP 89.99 (roughly Rs. 8,700) and are slated to be available sometime this month. There's also the JBL Live Free NC+ earbuds that offer active noise cancellation, IPX7 certification, up to 21 hours total charging with the case, and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. These earbuds are priced at GBP 139 (roughly Rs. 13,600) and will be available starting October.

JBL Live Free NC+ (left) and JBL Reflect Mini TWS (right)

Lastly, there is the Reflect Mini TWS earbuds that come with a slightly different ear-fin design, but also supports IPX7 certifications and up to 21 hours of battery life with the case. These also support ANC, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. The earbuds are priced at GBP129.99 (roughly Rs. 12,600) and will be available from October.

JBL new range of speakers

Coming to the speakers, the new JBL Xtreme 3 has a cylindrical design, and claims to offer 15 hours of battery life. It is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance , supports Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, and has a USB Type-C power adapter for charging. The speaker has four drivers and two JBL bass radiators as well. It lets users connect up to two smartphones or tablets and will be available in Blue, Black and Squad colour options. The JBL Xtreme 3 is priced at $349.95 (roughly Rs. 25,700) and will go on sale in October.

JBL Xtreme 3 (left), JBL Go 3 (top right), JBL Clip 4 (bottom right)

The new JBL Go 3 mini speaker offers five hours of playback on one charge, claims to deliver punchy bass, and is ideal for a beach or park with IP67 water and dust resistance. It supports Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, USB Type-C port, and has an integrated loop for extra portability. This speaker is priced at $39.95 (roughly Rs. 2,900) and will also be available sometime in October. This mini speaker will go on sale in varied colour options - Black, Blue, Blue & Pink, Red, Squad, Pink, Green and White.

There is a unique clip-on functionality on the newly launched JBL Clip 4 enabling users to hang it onto their jeans loop or their backpacks. The portable speaker offers 10 hours of battery life is also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and has Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. There's a USB Type-C port for charging and an upgraded carabiner that offers an even more sleek design. The JBL Clip 4 is also slated to be offered in many options - Black, Blue, Blue & Pink, Red, Squad, Pink, Green and White. It is priced at $69.95 (roughly Rs. 5,100) and will be available in November.

The company has also launched two big-sized speakers - the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go and JBL PartyBox 310. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go offers powerful JBL Pro Sound with 100W output. It comes with a padded shoulder strap for lugging around, and claims to offer six hours of battery life. JBL has bundled in a wireless mic. The speaker also lights up syncing to the beats of the music. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go has guitar inputs, a physical mic input, a USB and AUX input, and supports Bluetooth connectivity as well. The speaker is IPX4 splashproof and supports True Wireless Stereo to link two speakers together for an even bigger, stereo sound. This speaker is priced at $299.95 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and will be available this month.

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go (left) and JBL PartyBox 310 (right)

Lastly, the JBL PartyBox 310 is a huge speaker that comes with smooth-glide wheels and a pull out handle for wase in portability. It offers dual mic, guitar, and USB inputs for connectivity apart from Bluetooth. The speaker supports JBL Pro Sound with 240W output, and offers 18-hour battery life. This one also has a dazzling light show feature that is synced with the beat of the music. It is IPX4 splashproof, has backlit buttons for controls in the dark. It is listed to be compatible with most speaker stands, and comes with sound effects to get the crowd excited. It also supports True Wireless Audio. The PartyBox 310 is priced at $499.95 (roughly Rs. 36,700) and will be available from this month.

