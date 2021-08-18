JBL Wave 100 TWS earbuds have been launched in India. They come with a lid-less charging case that JBL claims will help users wear the earphones with one hand. JBL Wave 100 earphones also come with hands-free calling and voice-assistant support. The earphones offer 20 hours of playback time with five hours of playback time on a single charge. Users can also select if they want to pair a single earpiece or both the earbuds with their device.

JBL Wave 100 TWS price in India, availability

JBL Wave 100 TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 3,499. The TWS earphones from JBL will be available to purchase exclusively via Flipkart. Customers can purchase them on August 21 at 12pm (noon) through a flash sale — as mentioned on a dedicated microsite. The earbuds will be offered in three colour options — Black, Blue, and Ivory.

JBL is giving customers two years of warranty. Flipkart is offering customers no-cost EMI options that start at Rs. 1,750.

JBL Wave 100 TWS specifications, features

The new JBL Wave 100 TWS earphones also get 8mm dynamic drivers that JBL claims will give it a Deep Bass sound. The earphones also come with Dual Connect technology that lets users connect either one or both earphones to their Android or iOS device — connected via Bluetooth v5. The TWS earphones are also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants.

JBL claims that their new TWS earphones can provide a total playback time of up to 20 hours, thanks to its 550mAh battery. JBL Wave 100 TWS earphones are expected to have a single charge playback time of up to five hours and the charging case can fully charge the earphones thrice. They also come with dual EQ that lets users select between two sound modes. They can be activated by a triple tap plus a single long press on the buttons at the back of the earphones.

The TWS earphones are also claimed to have received the Red Dot design award for their lid-less design. JBL also claims that the magnets in the charging case prevent the earbuds from falling out of the pocket. JBL Wave 100 TWS weigh 46.3 grams.

