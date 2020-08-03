Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499

JBL Tune 225TWS earphones feature USB Type-C charging.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 3 August 2020 15:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499

JBL Tune 225TWS are powered by 12mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • JBL Tune 225TWS have been launched in India at Rs. 8,499
  • The earphones feature an outer-ear fit
  • JBL Tune 225TWS promise up to 25 hours battery life with the case

JBL Tune 225TWS true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 8,499. The new earphones from JBL are available on the company's official online store. They are the latest in JBL's range of true wireless earphones available in India. The earphones feature an outer-ear fit, along with USB Type-C charging and other features for connectivity and usage. At this price, the JBL Tune 225TWS go up against growing competition in the mid-range true wireless segment, including recent launches from Creative and Sony.

JBL Tune 225TWS price in India, availability

Although the retail price of the JBL Tune 225TWS is Rs. 10,499, the true wireless earphones are currently available on the company's official online store for Rs. 8,499. Only listed on the JBL online store for now, the brand will also be selling its new earphones through other online and offline retailers later on. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and an outer-ear fit similar to that of the Apple AirPods, which makes for a comfortable fit and also allows for some ability to listen to ambient sound.

JBL Tune 225TWS competition

JBL Tune 225TWS go up against the Creative Outlier Air and Sony WF-XB700, as many major audio manufacturers hope to build their presence in the often-neglected mid-range category. At Rs. 8,499, the JBL Tune 225TWS are considerably more affordable than options from Apple, Jabra, and Samsung, despite coming from a leading audio brand with a long presence in the Indian market.

JBL Tune 225TWS features and specifications

The JBL Tune 225TWS feature 12mm dynamic drivers. They boast of a battery life of five hours and an additional four full charges on the case, offering a total of 25 hours of listening per charge cycle. The earphones offer enhanced bass for listeners. Since they are a true wireless offering, users can choose to use either earphone individually if needed. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging, and there is also voice assistant support on the earphones.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JBL Tune 225TWS, JBL Tune 225TWS Price in India, JBL Tune 225TWS Specifications, JBL TWS Earphones, JBL
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Case Renders Leak, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Snapdragon Model Spotted on Geekbench
JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Price, Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Today's Launch
  2. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins on August 6: Top Deals Previewed
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  6. OnePlus Could Launch Two More Nord-Like Budget Phones Soon: Report
  7. Money Heist Season 5 Will Be Its Final Season, Netflix Reveals
  8. WhatsApp May Get 138 New Emojis on Android
  9. OnePlus Nord Review
  10. Moto G9 Plus Spotted in US FCC Database, Battery Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,499
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Case Renders Leak, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Snapdragon Model Spotted on Geekbench
  3. iQoo 5 Series May Launch This Month, Tipster Claims
  4. Moto G9 Plus With 4,700mAh Battery Spotted in US FCC Database: Report
  5. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.5 With July Security Patch, OnePlus Buds Support, More
  6. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Mozilla Firefox Loses Market Share to Microsoft Edge in July 2020: Report
  8. Beyond Good & Evil Netflix Movie in the Works With Detective Pikachu Director Rob Letterman
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 User Manual Reportedly Leaked, Seemingly Confirms Design, 41mm and 45mm Variants, More
  10. OnePlus Smartphones with Nord-Like Design, Fewer Cameras, Imagined in Video Render
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com