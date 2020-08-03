JBL Tune 225TWS true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 8,499. The new earphones from JBL are available on the company's official online store. They are the latest in JBL's range of true wireless earphones available in India. The earphones feature an outer-ear fit, along with USB Type-C charging and other features for connectivity and usage. At this price, the JBL Tune 225TWS go up against growing competition in the mid-range true wireless segment, including recent launches from Creative and Sony.

JBL Tune 225TWS price in India, availability

Although the retail price of the JBL Tune 225TWS is Rs. 10,499, the true wireless earphones are currently available on the company's official online store for Rs. 8,499. Only listed on the JBL online store for now, the brand will also be selling its new earphones through other online and offline retailers later on. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and an outer-ear fit similar to that of the Apple AirPods, which makes for a comfortable fit and also allows for some ability to listen to ambient sound.

JBL Tune 225TWS competition

JBL Tune 225TWS go up against the Creative Outlier Air and Sony WF-XB700, as many major audio manufacturers hope to build their presence in the often-neglected mid-range category. At Rs. 8,499, the JBL Tune 225TWS are considerably more affordable than options from Apple, Jabra, and Samsung, despite coming from a leading audio brand with a long presence in the Indian market.

JBL Tune 225TWS features and specifications

The JBL Tune 225TWS feature 12mm dynamic drivers. They boast of a battery life of five hours and an additional four full charges on the case, offering a total of 25 hours of listening per charge cycle. The earphones offer enhanced bass for listeners. Since they are a true wireless offering, users can choose to use either earphone individually if needed. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging, and there is also voice assistant support on the earphones.

