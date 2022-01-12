JBL Tour One wireless headphones were launched in India on January 12. The headphones offer True Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology and are the latest addition to the company's noise-cancelling portfolio in India. JBL Tour One headphones are Hi-Res Audio Certified and offer Adaptive Ambient Aware and TalkThru features. The headphones offer 25 hours of playback with noise cancellation on, and 50 hours with the feature disabled. JBL Tour One also come with support for voice commands on both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, according to the company.

JBL Tour One price in India, availability

According to the company, JBL Tour One price in India is set at Rs. 25,999. The headphones will be sold in a single Black colour option and will be available for purchase via the JBL India website and through retail stores.

JBL Tour One specifications

The new JBL Tour One sport 40mm dynamic drivers and are Hi-Res Audio Certified to support frequencies up to 40,000Hz. The headphones offer adaptive noise cancelling, as well as Adaptive Ambient Aware and TalkThru features which let in ambient sound and lower playback volume while amplifying nearby speech so users can speak with their headphones on. JBL Tour One headphones feature the company's Smart Audio Mode allowing users to switch among “normal listening,” a higher fidelity “music mode,” and a low-latency “video mode”

The headphones offer 50 hours of music playback, with 25 hours of battery backup with noise cancellation enabled, according to the company. JBL Tour One offer fast charging support over USB Type-C and users can get two hours of playback after a 10-minute charge. JBL Tour One are equipped with four microphones for calls, and also feature hands-free support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The headphones work with the company's JBL Headphones app, and support automatic play and pause for media, as well as a “My Alarm” feature while travelling. Users can also customise the headphone settings via the app, according to the company.