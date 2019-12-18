Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • JBL Reflect Eternal Solar Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'

JBL Reflect Eternal Solar-Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'

JBL Reflect Eternal wireless headphones can also charge via ambient light when indoors.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 12:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
JBL Reflect Eternal Solar-Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'

JBL Reflect Eternal headphones come in red and green colours

Highlights
  • JBL Reflect Eternal headphones are up for crowdfunding on Indiegogo
  • They offer one-tap Google Assistant and Alexa support as well
  • JBL Reflect Eternal headphones are expected to ship in October 2020

JBL has unveiled a new solution for the battery woes of Bluetooth headphones – wireless over-the-ear headphones that rely on solar power and ambient light for charging. The JBL Reflect Eternal is a new pair of headphones that employ the Exeger Powerfoyle solar charging technology to offer ‘virtually unlimited playtime' as long as you go out in the sun or move around in well-lit surroundings. However, the JBL Reflect Eternal headphones won't be available via online stores or retail outlets, as they are up for crowdfunding and will only ship to backers in October next year, provided the product actually makes it out of prototype stage.

Starting with the headphones themselves, the JBL Reflect Eternal look like your regular Bluetooth headphones, but they also have a solar cell strip on the neckband. JBL has employed Exeger's Powerfoyle solar charging material that can juice up the battery when sunlight falls on it, or even when it is exposed to ambient light indoors. JBL says sitting outside for 1.5 hours will provide enough juice for 68 hours of playtime.

This is direct sunlight exposure we are talking about here, with an illuminance of 50,000 lux, and not just regular daylight. However, there is a USB charging port as well for backup, and it can fully charge the JBL Reflect Eternal headphones' onboard 700mAh battery in 2 hours. The IPX4-rated headphones feature 40mm drivers and can pair with other devices over Bluetooth 5.0. The JBL Reflect Eternal headphones also offer features such as hands-free calling, ambient sound awareness, and one-tap Google Assistant and Alexa support.

The JBL offering is priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,000) and comes in red and green colour options. Early Bird stock has already been fully booked on Indiegogo, but the Indiegogo Discount perk priced at Rs. 9,163 and Early Adopter Discount perk at Rs. 7,032 for the JBL Reflect Eternal headphones is now live on the crowdfunding platform. But do keep in mind that the prototype work is still underway, and the JBL Reflect Eternal headphones are only expected to ship in October next year, provided the project is not canned mid-way over performance or funding issues.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JBL, JBL Reflect Eternal, JBL Reflect Eternal Headphones, Indiegogo
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

JBL Reflect Eternal Solar-Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Review
  2. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  3. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  4. This Startup Wants to Eliminate Physical Buttons From Smartphones
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  7. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Vivo V17 Review
  10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker India Ticket Bookings Begin
#Latest Stories
  1. Next Task for NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft: Kiss an Asteroid and Avoid Mount Doom
  2. Samsung Galaxy A01 With 3,000mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  3. JBL Reflect Eternal Solar-Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'
  4. Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA
  5. German YouTuber Fights Video Giant for Rights as Ad Revenue Dwindles
  6. Huawei P40 Series Phones to Launch in March Next Year, Confirms CEO Richard Yu
  7. Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Ousts 4G Variant From Top Spot in DxOMark Camera Review
  8. Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set for First Launch to International Space Station This Week
  9. Facebook Says It Can Locate Users Even if They Opt Out of Tracking
  10. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Casts Morfydd Clark as Young Galadriel: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.