Technology News
loading

JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 2,499

The JBL Quantum series comes with wired and wireless connectivity.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 16 June 2020 11:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 2,499

The premium JBL Quantum One are priced at Rs. 22,999

Highlights
  • JBL has launched the Quantum series of headphones in India
  • JBL Quantum 100 are priced at Rs. 2,499
  • The headsets are meant for gaming, and come with a varied feature set

JBL has launched the Quantum series of gaming headphones in India, with prices ranging from Rs. 2,499 to Rs. 22,999 at launch. The audio equipment manufacturer has expanded its range beyond regular consumer headphones to including specialised gaming headphones. The Quantum series has a total of seven headsets at various prices, with different features and connectivity options. The top-end headset in the range is the JBL Quantum One that feature USB connectivity and 3.5mm connectivity, active noise cancellation, and premium materials for the ear cups and headband.

JBL Quantum series price in India

Seven headphones have been launched in India as part of the JBL Quantum range, including the Quantum 100 (Rs. 2,499), Quantum 200 (Rs. 3,999), Quantum 300 (Rs. 4,999), Quantum 400 (Rs. 7,999), Quantum 600 (Rs. 12,999), Quantum 800 (Rs. 17,999), and Quantum One (Rs. 22,999).

JBL Quantum series features

All headphones have detachable or flip-up boom microphones for voice communications while connectivity varies depending on the variant. While all headphones have 3.5mm connectivity, some of the variants also feature USB, 2.4GHz wireless, or Bluetooth connectivity.

Although wired connectivity - either 3.5mm or USB - is preferred for gaming to avoid lag or latency in sound, the JBL Quantum 600 and Quantum 800 do feature wireless connectivity in the form of 2.4GHz wireless through a separate USB dongle, while the Quantum 800 additionally also allow for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. All headsets from the Quantum 400 onwards feature customisable RGB lighting and other tweaks through the JBL QuantumEngine software, currently available for Windows. Most of the software-based features for supported headsets in the range are only available when used with a Windows PC for now.

The Quantum 800 and Quantum One are the most expensive in the series and are meant for dedicated gamers, featuring active noise cancellation. The Quantum One headphones only feature wired connectivity, and also have additional gaming-focused audio tuning, premium leather padding, and ventilated cushioning. The headphones are available now across JBL's online and offline retail channels in India.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JBL, JBL Quantum, Gaming Headphones, headphones, JBL Quantum One
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Star Wars: Squadrons Announced With Trailer, Release Date, Price in India
Norway Ends Coronavirus Tracing App Over Privacy Concerns

Related Stories

JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 2,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  2. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  4. Microsoft Teams Users Can Now Add Custom Background During Video Call
  5. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  6. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  7. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  9. Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones May Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Norway Ends Coronavirus Tracing App Over Privacy Concerns
  2. JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 2,499
  3. Star Wars: Squadrons Announced With Trailer, Release Date, Price in India
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications, Renders Leaked Thanks to TENAA Listing; 6,000mAh Battery, 16GB RAM Tipped
  5. Huawei CFO Raises New Argument to Fight US Extradition in Canada Court
  6. Apple Launches New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Graphics Configuration, Mac Pro SSD Kit to Offer Upgrades to Customers
  7. Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  9. US Companies Can Work With Huawei on 5G, Other Standards: Commerce Department
  10. Apple-Backed Study Sheds Light on Physical Sales Through App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com