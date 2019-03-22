If you've been waiting to buy audio accessories, now is an opportune time. As part of the JBL Power Play sale, Amazon.in is offering discounts, cashback, and a host of other offers on a wide range of JBL as well as Harman Kardon-branded audio accessories. Headphones and speakers, both wired and Bluetooth type, are up for grabs with some hefty discounts in tow as part of the sales fest. Banking offers, cashback, no-cost EMI plans are also on the table. The JBL Power Play sale on Amazon.in is now live and will conclude on March 28.

As part of the sales fest, the JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker has received a 36 percent discount on its original Rs. 7,499 price tag and is now available at Rs. 4,799. One can bring the final price further down by taking advantage of the cashback offers for purchases made using Amazon Pay UPI, avail no-cost EMI plans, and also get a 5 percent instant discount for transactions done using an ICICI bank card.

The JBL T205BT Pure Bass wireless headphones have also received a discount worth 27 percent on their original price and can now be purchased at Rs. 2,199. Cashback and instant discounts as well as no-cost EMI plans are available for the JBL T205BT Pure Bass wireless headphones too.

The wired JBL C100SI in-ear headphones are up for grabs at a hefty 50 percent discount and can currently be purchased at Rs. 649. No-cost EMI offers, 5 percent instant discount for ICICI bank card-holders, and cashback offers are available for the JBL C100SI in-ear headphones as well. The JBL T460BT Extra Bass on-ear Bluetooth headphones are currently discounted by 31 percent and can be purchased at Rs. 2,399. The JBL Go portable Bluetooth speaker has received a 41 percent discount and is going for Rs. 1,599 on Amazon.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.