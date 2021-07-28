Technology News
JBL Live 660NC Headphones, JBL Live Pro+ TWS Earphones Launched in India

JBL Live 660NC headphones and JBL Live Pro+ TWS earphones feature adaptive noise cancellation.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 July 2021 15:40 IST
JBL Live 660NC Headphones, JBL Live Pro+ TWS Earphones Launched in India

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Live 660NC, JBL Live Pro+ price are currently discounted on official website

Highlights
  • JBL Live 660NC can offer up to 50 hours of playback
  • JBL Live Pro+ can offer up to 28 hours of run time
  • Both of them support Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

JBL Live 660NC over-ear headphones and JBL Live Pro+ true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. Both the audio products are equipped with JBL Signature Sound, adaptive noise cancelling capabilities with Smart Ambient settings for better audio awareness, and hands-free control with integrated voice assistants. While JBL Live 660NC headphones can offer up to 50 hours of playback, the JBL Live Pro+ TWS earphones can provide a total of up to 28 hours of play time on a single charge. Both of them come with an auto play/ pause function.

JBL Live 660NC, JBL Live Pro+ price in India, availability

JBL Live 660NC is available via offline retail stores and multi-brand outlets at a price of Rs. 14,999 in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

JBL Live Pro+ TWS earphones are available via offline stores and multi-brand outlets at a price of Rs. 16,999 in Black and White colours.

Customers can also purchase both earphones via the company's official website (JBL Live 660NC | JBL Live Pro+ TWS) with a discount of Rs. 2,000.

JBL Live 660NC specifications

JBL Live 660NC over-ear headphones are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of battery life while using adaptive noise cancelling (ANC), or up to 50 hours without using the ANC. The company says that the headphones can deliver up to 4 hours of playtime in 10 minutes of quick charging. They come with a Smart Ambient technology that allows the ambient noise to seep in, and let the wearers be aware of their surroundings. The technology also allows the users to talk without having to remove the headphones.

The new JBL Live 660NC headphones come equipped with Device Action support to activate voice assistants (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) and use voice commands to take an action. There are multi-point connection capabilities that allows the users to quickly and easily swap between two devices connected to the headphones. Other features include auto play/ pause, and audio customisation with My JBL Headphones app.

JBL Live Pro+ specifications

JBL Live Pro+ earphones feature a ‘stick' design and are equipped with ANC with Smart Ambient just like JBL Live 660NC. The earphones have three mics in each earbud with echo-cancelling technology that felicitates a clear calling experience in noisy environments. Its Device Action support allows the wearer to summon voice assistants.

The new JBL Live Pro+ TWS earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance. These earphones are Qi-compatible for wireless charging. As per the company, the earphones are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of playback with ANC, and up to 6 hours if using noise cancelling feature. The charging case is claimed to hold up to 21 hours of battery life. The case can be quickly charged via a USB Type-C cable, and a 10-minute quick charge can offer up to an hour of playback.

