Audio equipment maker JBL by Harman, which is owned by South Korean tech major Samsung Electronics, on Wednesday launched its new Live series of headphones in India. The series comprises of five pair of headphones. According to the company, the new JBL Live 650BTNC will carry a price tag of Rs. 12,599, whereas the JBL Live 500BT headphones will retail at Rs. 9,999 and JBL Live 400BT at Rs. 7,899. The new JBL Live 200BT and JBL Live 100 have been priced at Rs. 5,299 and Rs. 2,499, respectively.

The newly launched JBL Live 400BT, Live 500BT and Live 650BTNC are optimised for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa digital assistants. The headphones also come with Ambient Aware and TalkThru technology support. The JBL Live 650BTNC is the only new pair of headphones that support active noise cancellation, but it lacks Ambient Aware and TalkThru support.

With the TalkThru feature, the new JBL Live headphones can temporarily pause music at the touch of a button, lowering speech and amplifying sound to make it easy to chat with a friend without removing the headphones, whereas with the Ambient Aware mode, the listeners can control the amount of background noise they want to let in, to stay keyed into their surroundings. Lastly, to use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, the users can activate the feature by going to the My JBL Headphones app and then tap on the left earcup to activate the voice assistant.

While the JBL Live 650BTNC and Live 500BT headphones sport an around-ear design, the JBL Live 400BT headphones come with an on-ear design. The JBL Live 200BT and JBL Live 100 have an in-ear design. Apart from JBL Live 100, all the new JBL headphones are wireless and support connectivity over Bluetooth.

In terms of the battery life, JBL Live 650BTNC can provide up to 20 hours of battery with noise cancellation. The JBL Live 500BT, Live 400BT, and Live 200BT will last up to 30 hours, 24 hours, and 10 hours, respectively.

"Smart headphones are the future of audio and we will continue to lead this category with the new Live series. It will strongly reinforce Harman's leadership in consumer audio technology in India and globally," Harman India Country Manager Pradeep Chaudhry told reporters.

The new JBL Live wireless headphones are currently available at all major retailers and on JBL.com.

Written with inputs from IANS