JBL's popular Flip Bluetooth speaker is getting an upgrade after two years in the form of the Flip 6, which was announced on Thursday by the Samsung-owned company. JBL says the Flip 6 has a better battery life and durability rating compared to its predecessor, the Flip 5. The company has also expanded its set of PartyBox speakers with the PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110. The two portable party speakers have a splash proof design, with an IPX4 rating, apart from colour lights.

On Thursday, JBL also unveiled a bunch of wireless headphones and earphones, in the form of the Quantum 350 Wireless, Reflect Flow Pro, Tune 230NC, Tune 130NC, and Endurance Race headsets. Read on for more details about the Flip 6 and PartyBox speakers, including price and availability.

JBL Flip 6: Price, specifications

The JBL Flip 6 has a new audio configuration compared to its predecessor while retaining the same tubular design, with dual passive radiators, a racetrack-shaped woofer, and a separate tweeter. The speaker features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The Flip 6 comes with a IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Flip 5 in contrast offered Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity and had an IPX7 waterproof rating.

Compared to the JBL Flip 5, the battery life remains unchanged at up to 12 hours. The JBL Flip 6 will be available on JBL.com from November for EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It comes in Dusty Pink, Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, Forest Green, or Squad colour options. In the US, it is priced at $129.95 (roughly Rs. 9,500).

JBL PartyBox 110 and PartyBox 710: Price, specifications

The JBL PartyBox line of Bluetooth speakers has two new models. The PartyBox 110 and PartyBox 710 are claimed to deliver more powerful sound, offer a new user interface, and feature a completely redesigned lightshow with more robust connectivity options compared to their predecessors.

JBL PartyBox 710 features a variety of light effects to light up the party

Both are equipped with strobe lights and figure of 8 light animation, with the bigger PartyBox 710 offering coloured strobe lights versus the PartyBox 110's white strobe light. The PartyBox 710 even features colour projection lights, apart from a starry light and a club light. The lightshow on both devices can be synced to the music. Both party speakers have USB and Bluetooth input, and an IPX4 rating for water resistance. Users can plug in their guitar and mic into either Partybox to jam. Both have support through the JBL PartyBox app to control the party using a phone to switch tracks, customise lightshow, and more.

The PartyBox 710 has an 800W RMS output, while the PartyBox 110 has a speaker output power of 160W RMS. Users can link two PartyBox 110 speakers together for stereo sound output. The PartyBox 710 has two 2.75-inch low distortion tweeters, two high sensitivity 8-inch excursion drivers, and an improved bass reflex port. It also feature a set of rugged wheels and handles, the company says, with the smaller PartyBox 110 only featuring handles.

JBL PartyBox 110 can be connected with another PartyBox 110 for stereo effect

The JBL PartyBox 710 will be available from October for EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 64,900) and JBL PartyBox 110 is now available for EUR 359 (roughly Rs. 31,100). In the US, they are priced at $399.95 (roughly Rs. 29,100) and $799.95 (roughly Rs. 58,400) respectively.