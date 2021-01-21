Technology News
JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India

JBL C115 TWS earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 4,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 January 2021 14:38 IST
JBL C115 truly wireless earbuds are up for grabs on Amazon India

Highlights
  • JBL C115 offer six hours of playback through the earbuds
  • The earbuds have an in-ear design, offer autonomous connectivity
  • JBL C115 TWS earbuds come in Black, White, and Red tones

JBL C115 truly wireless earbuds are the latest offering from the audio company in India. The earbuds have an in-ear design and come with a sleek charging case to keep the JBL C115 secure when not in use. The biggest highlight is the total 21 hour playback that the earbuds are claimed to offer with six hours of battery life offered by the earbuds, and 15 hours of earbuds offered by the charging case. It is also said to come with fast charging support with the company proclaiming that 15 minutes of charge offers one hour of playback.

JBL C115 TWS earbuds price in India, sale

The new JBL C115 TWS earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 4,999. They are already up for grabs on Amazon India and are listed in Black, Mint, Red, and White colour options. The earbuds are listed with offers like no-cost EMI options, Amazon Pay Later cashback, and up to one-year Hungama Music subscription.

JBL C115 TWS earbuds features

The JBL C115 TWS earbuds come with 5.8mm drivers and supports Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. They have autonomous connectivity with mono and stereo mode so you can enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds. The earbuds come with an in-ear design and is bundled with three sizes of ear tips in the box.

JBL C115 TWS earbuds are claimed to offer six hour playback with the earbuds and 15 hour additional playback with the case. This means the earbuds are capable of offering 21 hour of playback in total. They come with touch controls to enable hands free calling, activating voice assistance, and changing music. The earbuds support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa both. They support JBL Pure Bass to enhance the sound. There's a USB Type-C charging cable bundled inside the box and the earbuds are listed to weigh 73 grams with the case.

