JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speakers With Water Resistance Launched in India

JBL Boombox 2 can deliver 80W output in AC mode and 60W in battery mode.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 March 2021 14:42 IST
JBL Boombox 2 comes in a single black colour option

Highlights
  • JBL Go 3 has a more rounded design compared to JBL Go 2
  • JBL Clip 4 is offered in many different colour combinations
  • JBL Boombox 2 has a 10,000mAh battery

JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3, and JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speakers were launched in India on Thursday as successors to the original JBL Boombox, JBL Go 2, and JBL Clip 3 respectively. The company says they offer “distinct features and upgrades” compared to their predecessors. The JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 have a slightly different design compared to the older version while the JBL Boombox 2 seems to carry forward the same aesthetic.

JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4: Price in India, availability

JBL Boombox 2 is priced at Rs. 33,999 and is offered in a single Black colour. The JBL Go 3 is priced at Rs. 3,999 and comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours. The JBL Clip 4 costs Rs. 4,499 and comes in a myriad of colours including Black, Blue, Red, Pink, and combinations of Black/ Orange, Blue/ Pink, and more. All three Bluetooth speakers are available via the JBL India website, as well as leading online and retail outlets across India.

The JBL website has the JBL Boombox 2 currently listed at Rs. 31,999, the JBL Go3 at Rs. 2,999, and the JBL Clip 4 at Rs. 3,999.

JBL Boombox 2 specifications, features

The Boombox 2 from JBL comes with 80W output in AC mode and 60W in battery mode. It has a frequency response range of 50Hz to 20,000Hz and JBL says it can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge. There is a 10,000mAh battery in the JBL Boombox 2 that can be charged in 6.5 hours. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, 3.5mm audio jack, and is IPX7 rated. The Boombox 2 can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices. It measures 485x201x257mm and weighs 5.9 kg.

JBL Go 3 specifications, features

The JBL Go 3 has an output of 4.2W and a claimed maximum playtime of 5 hours. It has a charging time of 2.5 hours through the USB Type-C port. The Go 3 from JBL uses Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity and comes with IP67 water resistance. It also has an auto-power off feature.

JBL Clip 4 specifications, features

The JBL Clip 4 has a 40mm driver that delivers 5W of output. It has a frequency response range of 100Hz to 20,000Hz. It comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and a 3.885Whr battery that is said charge in three hours. JBL says the Clip 4 can deliver up to 10 hours of music playtime.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

JBL Boombox 2

JBL Boombox 2

Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Power Source Battery, AC
JBL Go 3

JBL Go 3

Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Connection Wireless
Configuration Mono (1 Channel)
Power Output 4.2W
Power Source Battery
JBL Clip 4

JBL Clip 4

Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Connection Wireless
Power Output 5W
Power Source Battery
Vineet Washington
