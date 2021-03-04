JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3, and JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speakers were launched in India on Thursday as successors to the original JBL Boombox, JBL Go 2, and JBL Clip 3 respectively. The company says they offer “distinct features and upgrades” compared to their predecessors. The JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4 have a slightly different design compared to the older version while the JBL Boombox 2 seems to carry forward the same aesthetic.

JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4: Price in India, availability

JBL Boombox 2 is priced at Rs. 33,999 and is offered in a single Black colour. The JBL Go 3 is priced at Rs. 3,999 and comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours. The JBL Clip 4 costs Rs. 4,499 and comes in a myriad of colours including Black, Blue, Red, Pink, and combinations of Black/ Orange, Blue/ Pink, and more. All three Bluetooth speakers are available via the JBL India website, as well as leading online and retail outlets across India.

The JBL website has the JBL Boombox 2 currently listed at Rs. 31,999, the JBL Go3 at Rs. 2,999, and the JBL Clip 4 at Rs. 3,999.

JBL Boombox 2 specifications, features

The Boombox 2 from JBL comes with 80W output in AC mode and 60W in battery mode. It has a frequency response range of 50Hz to 20,000Hz and JBL says it can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge. There is a 10,000mAh battery in the JBL Boombox 2 that can be charged in 6.5 hours. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, 3.5mm audio jack, and is IPX7 rated. The Boombox 2 can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices. It measures 485x201x257mm and weighs 5.9 kg.

JBL Go 3 specifications, features

The JBL Go 3 has an output of 4.2W and a claimed maximum playtime of 5 hours. It has a charging time of 2.5 hours through the USB Type-C port. The Go 3 from JBL uses Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity and comes with IP67 water resistance. It also has an auto-power off feature.

JBL Clip 4 specifications, features

The JBL Clip 4 has a 40mm driver that delivers 5W of output. It has a frequency response range of 100Hz to 20,000Hz. It comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and a 3.885Whr battery that is said charge in three hours. JBL says the Clip 4 can deliver up to 10 hours of music playtime.

