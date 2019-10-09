Swedish headphone manufacturer Jays this week launched its Jays x-Five Wireless headphones in India. The new Bluetooth headset promises to deliver 20 hours of playtime, a foldable design which makes it easy to store, and has an integrated mic and control buttons. The Jays x-Five Wireless headphones sport an MRP of Rs. 6,999 but are currently available for Rs. 3,999 on Headphone Zone. The sub-Rs. 5,000 market has quite a few Bluetooth wireless headphones and the Jays x-Five is something you can now consider.

The Jays x-Five Wireless is an over-the-ear headset that is lightweight and compact. It has a foldable design, the ear cups rotate and the headband is foldable, making it easy to store. The ear cushions have memory foam padding which helps it adapt to the shape of your ear, making them comfortable to wear. The headband also has a soft padding.

These Jays x-Five Wireless headphones support Bluetooth v4.1 and have a 10-metre range for connectivity. There is support for SBC and AAC codecs built-in. The headphones have integrated control buttons on the right ear cup along with a 3.5mm audio input which lets you use the Jays x-Five as a wired headphone. The company had launched its Jays a-Seven wireless headphones earlier this year in India.

The Jays x-Five headphones have an inbuilt battery and the company claims 20 hours of battery life. The device takes close to 2 hours to charge completely and can manage up to 300 hours of stand-by. There is a Micro-USB port for charging the device on the left ear cup. The Jays x-Five Wireless headphones use 40mm audio drivers and have a 32Hz - 18,000Hz frequency response. These weigh 150 grams. These headphones also come with a 1-year warranty.