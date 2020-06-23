Jays m-Five true wireless (TWS) earbuds have been launched by the Swedish manufacturer Jays in India. The new TWS earbuds come in two colour options and are available to purchase via major e-retailers, including Headphone Zone India. The company claims that the earbuds offer up to 4.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also come with Bluetooth v5.0 and touch controls support for "a more immersive listening experience." The earbuds case has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Jays m-Five TWS earbuds price in India

Jays m-Five TWS earbuds come with a price tag of Rs. 4,999 in India, the company in a press note revealed. They are offered in Black and Grey colour options and can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and Headphone Zone India website. Customers can also grab the earbuds from offline retail stores such as Croma and Apple Premium Resellers.

Jays m-Five TWS earbuds specifications

The company claims that the new Jays m-Five are designed for "motion and workouts." These are the third earbuds in the company's motion (m) series. The TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity along with IPX5 water and dust resistance rating. They also feature 6mm dynamic driver and a distance range of up to 20 metres.

Additionally, the Jays m-Five earbuds are said to provide 4.5 hours of music playback on a single charge and a total 18 hours of playback with the charging case. The earbuds case comes with LED light indicators to denote the remaining battery level. It also includes a USB Type-C port for charging.

The earbuds have universal touch controls to allow customers to perform multiple tasks on-the-go such as controlling music and taking phone calls. The earbuds also support Google Assistant and Apple's Siri voice assistant. They come with three different-sized ear tips to ensure maximum comfort. Lastly, the Jays m-Five weigh 5.9 grams each.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.