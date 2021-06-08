Technology News
Jaybird Vista 2 TWS Earbuds With Rugged IP68 Build, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Jaybird Vista 2 feature company’s SurroundSense technology to improve the user’s awareness of their surroundings.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 June 2021 15:51 IST
Jaybird Vista 2 TWS Earbuds With Rugged IP68 Build, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Jaybird Vista 2 have a WindDefence fabric on top

Highlights
  • Jaybird Vista 2 come with IP68 dust and water resistance
  • They offer eight hours of playtime on a single charge
  • Jaybird Vista 2 are offered in three colours

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds have launched with several upgrades over its predecessor launched in 2019. The new earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a compact form factor. They are powered by 6mm drivers and come with wingtip eargels for a secure fit. Jaybird Vista 2 also support quick charging, which gives them one hour of playtime with a five-minute charge. They work with both Android and iOS operating systems.

Jaybird Vista 2 price

Jaybird Vista 2 are priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500) in the US and are offered in three colours — Black, Midnight Blue, and Nimbus Grey. They are available for purchase via the Jaybird website. As of now, the company has not shared any information on the international availability of the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds.

Jaybird Vista 2 specifications, features

Jaybird Vista 2 features 6mm drivers and come with a customisable equaliser that can be configured through the Jaybird App. They offer passive as well as Active Noise Cancellation — a major upgrade from the Jaybird Vista — which can also be tweaked via the app. You get an output of 12mW RMS with a 16-bit stereo audio format. Bluetooth v5 connection supports SBC and AAC codecs. Jaybird Vista 2 have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

In terms of battery, the TWS earbuds have an advertised eight hours of playtime on a single charge and the charging case can provide two additional charges to take the total to 24 hours. The earbuds take about two hours to charge completely and fast charging allows them to deliver one hour of playtime with just a five-minute charge. The charging case has a USB Type-C port as well as support for Qi wireless charging. Jaybird Vista 2 earpieces weigh 5.4 grams each and the case weighs 42.8 grams.

The Jaybird Vista 2 have a rugged IP68 dust- and water-resistant build. The company claims that the TWS earphones have gone through military-grade durability tests and are ‘Earthproof' (highly resistant to damage from sweat, water, dust, and drops). The Vista 2 feature the company's Clear Voice and SurroundSense technology. SurroundSense uses guarded mics to monitor ambient noise and creates better spatial awareness for the user. And the top of the earbuds is covered with a ‘WindDefence' fabric that cuts out unwanted noise. The beamforming internal microphone can be used for calls and to activate voice assistants.


Vineet Washington

